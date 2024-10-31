Berlin Barracks / Operation without consent of owner
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007155
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 at 15:12 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Martin Rd in Williamstown / VT Rt 65 in Brookfield
VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner
ACCUSED: Gregory S. Booth
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VICTIM: Anthony J. Campbell
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/31/2024 at approximately 15:12 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a vehicle last seen on Martin Rd in Williamstown. The complainant later reported observing the vehicle on Pleasant St in Williamstown and a BOL (Be on the lookout) was aired to nearby units. A Windsor County Sheriff’s Deputy later observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on the same vehicle described in the BOL. The operator was identified as Gregory S. Booth of Barre City and was arrested without incident for several other offenses then transported for continued holding. Troopers issued Booth a criminal citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the charge on the date and time below. The Windsor County Sherrif’s Dept. and VSP were assisted by Game Wardens of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2024 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED – Yes
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
