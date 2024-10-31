Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,963 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Operation without consent of owner

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3007155

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 at 15:12 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Martin Rd in Williamstown / VT Rt 65 in Brookfield

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner

 

ACCUSED: Gregory S. Booth

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

VICTIM: Anthony J. Campbell

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/31/2024 at approximately 15:12 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a vehicle last seen on Martin Rd in Williamstown. The complainant later reported observing the vehicle on Pleasant St in Williamstown and a BOL (Be on the lookout) was aired to nearby units. A Windsor County Sheriff’s Deputy later observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on the same vehicle described in the BOL. The operator was identified as Gregory S. Booth of Barre City and was arrested without incident for several other offenses then transported for continued holding. Troopers issued Booth a criminal citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the charge on the date and time below. The Windsor County Sherrif’s Dept. and VSP were assisted by Game Wardens of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2024 at 08:30 hours           

COURT: Orange

LODGED – Yes     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Operation without consent of owner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more