Berlin Barracks / Operation without consent of owner

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007155

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 at 15:12 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Martin Rd in Williamstown / VT Rt 65 in Brookfield

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner

ACCUSED: Gregory S. Booth

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: Anthony J. Campbell

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/31/2024 at approximately 15:12 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a vehicle last seen on Martin Rd in Williamstown. The complainant later reported observing the vehicle on Pleasant St in Williamstown and a BOL (Be on the lookout) was aired to nearby units. A Windsor County Sheriff’s Deputy later observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on the same vehicle described in the BOL. The operator was identified as Gregory S. Booth of Barre City and was arrested without incident for several other offenses then transported for continued holding. Troopers issued Booth a criminal citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the charge on the date and time below. The Windsor County Sherrif’s Dept. and VSP were assisted by Game Wardens of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2024 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED – Yes

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.