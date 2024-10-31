State Prison Inmate Death Investigation Continuing In Somerset County

October 31, 2024

(WESTOVER, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County.

The inmate is identified as Virgil Bernard Robinson, 38. He was declared deceased on the scene. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover, Maryland.

A person of interest, also an inmate, has been identified. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy results.

On September 21, 2024, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) related to an inmate death. Investigators told State Police that Robinson was found unresponsive at 5:10 p.m. in his cell.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Assistance has been provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

###

