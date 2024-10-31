Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,690 in the last 365 days.

State Prison Inmate Death Investigation Continuing In Somerset County

Maryland State Police News Release

(WESTOVER, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County.

The inmate is identified as Virgil Bernard Robinson, 38. He was declared deceased on the scene. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover, Maryland.

A person of interest, also an inmate, has been identified. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy results.  

On September 21, 2024, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) related to an inmate death. Investigators told State Police that Robinson was found unresponsive at 5:10 p.m. in his cell.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Assistance has been provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit.  Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Prison Inmate Death Investigation Continuing In Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more