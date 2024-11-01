OVERWATCH Mission Critical Celebrates 5 Years of Innovation and Veteran Empowerment in the Data Center Industry

OVERWATCH 5 Year Anniversary

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, November 1st, OVERWATCH Mission Critical proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary, marking a half-decade of industry leadership, innovation, and a pioneering commitment to diversity and veteran empowerment within the data center sector. Founded in 2020 by Kirk Offel , Jesse Sargent, and Anthony Garcia, OVERWATCH has grown from its roots in Austin, Texas, into a multi-faceted industry force, boasting unique initiatives such as the Data Center Revolution podcast, Data Center Savage e-commerce merchandise, the renowned Data Center Anti-Conference, and more.Reflecting its founders’ dedication to impactful change, OVERWATCH’s workforce is a testament to diversity and veteran inclusion, with 36% of its 107 employees coming from a military background—far surpassing the industry’s average of 7-10%. Women also comprise 31% of the workforce, including 23% within the veteran cohort, setting a new benchmark in gender and veteran representation in the data center industry, where female representation typically hovers around 10-12%.“OVERWATCH was built on the principles of discipline, collaboration, and innovation—values that military veterans bring in abundance,” said Kirk Offel, CEO and co-founder of OVERWATCH. “We believe that by empowering veterans and fostering diversity, we’re not only creating a stronger company but also building a more resilient and inclusive data center industry.”To support this mission, OVERWATCH has established leadership and apprenticeship programs designed specifically to harness the talents of military veterans. These programs pair veterans with seasoned industry experts, creating pathways for veterans to leverage their skills in critical data center roles. Through tailored mentorship, veterans gain essential technical expertise and industry insights, preparing them to lead in mission-critical environments.In response to the data center industry’s talent shortage, OVERWATCH’s veteran-focused hiring strategy has positioned the company as a key player in addressing the skills gap. Veterans bring a mission-focused mindset and adaptability that align seamlessly with the demands of high-stakes, complex environments. Partnerships with industry giants amplify OVERWATCH’s veteran support efforts, creating cross-industry collaboration opportunities that drive career growth and innovation.“Our veteran-focused approach extends beyond hiring,” added Jesse Sargent, co-founder and COO. “We’re dedicated to fostering long-term career success through mentorship, targeted training, and career advancement, setting a new standard for stability and growth within the industry.”As OVERWATCH celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to driving change in the mission-critical sector, inspiring a new generation of data center professionals, and fostering a culture of inclusivity, stability, and purpose. With bold new initiatives on the horizon, OVERWATCH’s next five years promise to be as transformative as the first, dedicated to bridging the gap between talent and industry needs and solidifying its place as an industry leader.About OVERWATCH Mission CriticalOVERWATCH Mission Critical, based in Austin, Texas, is a leader in the data center industry, known for its innovative approach to workforce development, veteran support, and industry collaboration. From hosting the Data Center Anti-Conference to producing the Data Center Revolution podcast, OVERWATCH is redefining the future of mission-critical operations with an inclusive, veteran-empowered workforce and a commitment to excellence.

