Media Advisory: Governor Lee Public Budget Hearings
What: The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration will host Governor Lee's Public Budget Hearings for FY26 on November 5, November 6, November 12 and November 13 (specific details below).
Where: The hearings will be live streamed at: Budget Hearings Live Stream
When:
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
10:00-10:30 Department of Finance & Administration
10:45-11:30 Division of TennCare
11:45-12:15 Department of Financial Institutions
12:15-1:00 Break
1:00-1:30 Department of Human Resources
1:45-2:15 Department of General Services
2:30-3:15 Department of Disability and Aging
3:30-4:00 Department of Economic & Community Development
4:15-4:45 Department of Transportation
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
9:00-9:30 Department of Health
9:45-10:15 Department of Children’s Services
10:30-11:00 Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services
11:15-11:45 Department of Human Services
11:45-1:00 Break
1:00-1:45 Department of Environment & Conservation
2:00-2:45 Department of Safety & Homeland Security
3:00-3:15 Media Avail
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
9:00-9:45 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
10:00-10:30 Department of Correction
10:45-11:15 Department of Military / TEMA
11:30-12:00 Department of Labor & Workforce Development
12:00-1:00 Break
1:00-1:45 Higher Education
2:00-2:30 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
2:45-3:15 Department of Revenue
3:30-4:00 Department of Agriculture
4:15-4:45 Department of Commerce and Insurance
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
12:30-1:00 Department of Veterans Services
1:15-2:00 Department of Education
2:15-2:45 Department of Tourist Development
3:00-3:15 Media Avail
