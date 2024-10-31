Submit Release
Media Advisory: Governor Lee Public Budget Hearings

What: The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration will host Governor Lee's Public Budget Hearings for FY26 on November 5, November 6, November 12 and November 13 (specific details below). 

Where: The hearings will be live streamed at: Budget Hearings Live Stream

When:

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

10:00-10:30  Department of Finance & Administration
10:45-11:30  Division of TennCare
11:45-12:15  Department of Financial Institutions
12:15-1:00  Break
1:00-1:30   Department of Human Resources
1:45-2:15   Department of General Services
2:30-3:15   Department of Disability and Aging
3:30-4:00   Department of Economic & Community Development
4:15-4:45   Department of Transportation

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

9:00-9:30    Department of Health
9:45-10:15  Department of Children’s Services
10:30-11:00  Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services
11:15-11:45  Department of Human Services
11:45-1:00  Break
1:00-1:45   Department of Environment & Conservation
2:00-2:45   Department of Safety & Homeland Security
3:00-3:15   Media Avail

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

9:00-9:45      Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
10:00-10:30  Department of Correction
10:45-11:15  Department of Military / TEMA
11:30-12:00  Department of Labor & Workforce Development
12:00-1:00  Break
1:00-1:45   Higher Education
2:00-2:30   Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
2:45-3:15   Department of Revenue
3:30-4:00   Department of Agriculture
4:15-4:45   Department of Commerce and Insurance

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

12:30-1:00  Department of Veterans Services
1:15-2:00    Department of Education
2:15-2:45    Department of Tourist Development
3:00-3:15    Media Avail

