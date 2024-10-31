Media Advisory: Governor Lee Public Budget Hearings

What: The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration will host Governor Lee's Public Budget Hearings for FY26 on November 5, November 6, November 12 and November 13 (specific details below).

Where: The hearings will be live streamed at: Budget Hearings Live Stream

When:

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

10:00-10:30 Department of Finance & Administration

10:45-11:30 Division of TennCare

11:45-12:15 Department of Financial Institutions

12:15-1:00 Break

1:00-1:30 Department of Human Resources

1:45-2:15 Department of General Services

2:30-3:15 Department of Disability and Aging

3:30-4:00 Department of Economic & Community Development

4:15-4:45 Department of Transportation

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

9:00-9:30 Department of Health

9:45-10:15 Department of Children’s Services

10:30-11:00 Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services

11:15-11:45 Department of Human Services

11:45-1:00 Break

1:00-1:45 Department of Environment & Conservation

2:00-2:45 Department of Safety & Homeland Security

3:00-3:15 Media Avail

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

9:00-9:45 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

10:00-10:30 Department of Correction

10:45-11:15 Department of Military / TEMA

11:30-12:00 Department of Labor & Workforce Development

12:00-1:00 Break

1:00-1:45 Higher Education

2:00-2:30 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

2:45-3:15 Department of Revenue

3:30-4:00 Department of Agriculture

4:15-4:45 Department of Commerce and Insurance

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

12:30-1:00 Department of Veterans Services

1:15-2:00 Department of Education

2:15-2:45 Department of Tourist Development

3:00-3:15 Media Avail