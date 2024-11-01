Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod at SEMA 2024 Las Vegas

Brand New Muscle Car Logo Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod MotorTrend TV Logo

BNMC Mustang RestoMod built start to finish on national TV will be displayed at SEMA 2024 Las Vegas from November 5th to 8th in the IONClassic booth #24691.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA)

IONClassic is thrilled to sponsor the BNMC Mustang Restomod and show. We can’t wait for everyone at SEMA to be able to see this work of automotive art in our booth this year. It’s a beautiful beast.” — Michael O’Brien, ION Classic Founder and President

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AS SEEN ON TV! Brand New Muscle Car is proud to announce that the finished 1967 Mustang RestoMod built start to finish on national television will be displayed all week at SEMA 2024 in Las Vegas from November 5th to 8th in the IONClassic booth #24691. IONClassic is an Official Sponsor of the Brand New Muscle Car MotorTrend TV build and show and is the Official Restoration Smart Phone Update App of Brand New Muscle Car and Unique Customs. The TV car can also be viewed in person at the Gaudin Ford Cruise-In Car Show on Saturday November 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Las Vegas.The all-new, all-metal 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod being built this season features a 750hp supercharged 427ci fuel injected Ford Windsor engine, TREMEC 6-Speed manual transmission, Chassisworks IFS / independent front suspension and 4-LINK rear suspension, 9 inch rear end, 4-wheel DISC Wilwood brakes, BNMC Classic Instruments, black deluxe interior, and a custom “scorched apple” candy paint job.“IONClassic is thrilled to sponsor and be a part of this season’s Brand New Muscle Car Mustang Restomod build and television show. Our smart phone app is the perfect way to document, share and save updates and photos from any restoration or build like the amazing 1967 Mustang BNMC has built the last 6 months on MotorTrend TV. We can’t wait for everyone at SEMA to be able to see this work of automotive art in our booth this year. It’s a beautiful beast.” Michael O’Brien, ION Classic Founder and PresidentBrand New Muscle Car, the original scratch muscle car builder, and it’s popular weekly TV show returns to televisions nationwide in the U.S. on MotorTrend TV and in Canada on REV’N Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. EST starting October 6th running through December 29th this fall. This season of the highly rated show follows the BNMC crew as they build an all-new 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod from the ground up start to finish over the course of 13 half hour episodes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang in 2024.Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod is brought to you by Classic Industries / OER and sponsored by American Muscle / Turn 5 / Eckler’s, BAMufflers / Dirty Deeds Industries Exhaust, Better Battery Bolt, Chassisworks, ClampTite, ION Classic, Legacy EV, Old Air Products, ReVolt Systems, Roadrunner Performance, Smeding Performance, Summit Racing, The Spray Source, Quik-Latch, Unique Customs & Restoration, Winzer, and produced by Masters Entertainment Group.This post sponsored by American Muscle / TURN 5 / Eckler’s. www.AmericanMuscle.com About American MuscleFounded in early 2003, AmericanMuscle.com is well established as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers in the business. Catering to the needs of Mustang and Muscle Car enthusiasts alike, we sell the hottest products at the best prices you can find. Our sales techs offer top-notch customer service and expert knowledge. Constantly working to expand our reach, AmericanMuscle.com products have repeatedly been profiled in magazines like Modified Mustangs, Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords, 5.0 Mustang & Super Fords, and Mustang Enthusiast. Keep an eye out for our advertisements in those publications, as well as many other Mustang aficionado magazines. Copyright © 2024 Turn 5 / American Muscle / Eckler’sAbout Brand New Muscle CarIf having a classic car that no one else in the world has appeals to you then you’ve found the right company! Welcome to Brand New Muscle Car, where you can order your favorite classic muscle car hand built with all new parts just as YOU want it! We’ll restore, build or customize just about anything! BNMC is THE ORIGINAL Scratch Muscle Car Builder. Brand New Muscle Car is part of the ECD Auto Design family of brands. Copyright © 2024 BNMC Films – www.brandnewmusclecar.tv About ECD Auto DesignECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic style with modern performance. Renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles ECD is an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Mustangs, and other collectible automobiles. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.