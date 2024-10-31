Governor Abbott Appoints Four To State Board Of Veterinary Medical Examiners

TEXAS, October 31 - October 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lawrence “Larry” Moczygemba, D.V.M. to the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for a term set to expire on August 26, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Stacy McLeod D.V.M. and reappointed Raquel Olivier and Randall Skaggs D.V.M for terms set to expire on August 26, 2029. The mission of the Board is to establish and enforce policies to ensure the best possible quality of veterinary and equine dental provider services for Texans.



Lawrence “Larry” Moczygemba, D.V.M. of Berclair is a veterinarian at the South Texas Veterinary Clinic. He is the former president of the Academy of Veterinary Consultants, co-founder of the Academy of Rural Veterinarians, and a member of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association (VMA), American VMA, Coastal Bend VMA, and the Coastal Conservation Association. Moczygemba received Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science from Texas A&M University (TAMU), Master of Science in Statistics and Epidemiology from the University of Nebraska– Lincoln, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from TAMU.



Stacy McLeod, D.V.M. of Weatherford is a veterinarian at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter. She is a member of the Texas VMA, Oklahoma VMA, and the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. Additionally, she is a nursery worker at South Side Baptist Church. McLeod received a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Oklahoma State University and is pursuing a Master of Science in Shelter Medicine at the University of Florida.



Raquel Olivier of Houston is the founder and president & CEO of Olivier, Inc., and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She is chair of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Board of Directors, APTA’s Business Members Board of Governors, and the American Public Transportation Foundation. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials, Airport Minority Advisory Council, Texas Association of School Administrators, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and president of Alief Independent School District (ISD) Education Foundation Board. Olivier received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Management from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration from TAMU.



Randall Skaggs, D.V.M. of Perryton is the owner of Animal Clinic of Perryton. He is a member of the American VMA, High Plains VMA, and the TAMU School of Veterinary Sciences Serving Every Texan Every Day Initiative Committee. Additionally, he is president of the Panhandle Crisis Center, former vice president of the Perryton ISD School Board, and former president of Perryton Rotary - 1670, Perryton United Way, Perryton-Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce, and Ochiltree County Legislative Affairs Council. Skaggs received a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from TAMU.

