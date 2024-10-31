Illinois State Museum hosting Day of the Dead Family Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 31 - Join the Illinois State Museum on the road for Day of the Dead Family Day festivities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Illinois Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. The event is open to the public and free for all ages.





Day of the Dead Family Day will celebrate the Dia de los Muertos holiday. Activities will include art making, building your own ofrenda activities, cooking demonstrations, games, and programming by community partners.

The event will also feature dance performances, dance lessons, story time, and more. The Illinois State Museum Society Shop and other vendors will be on site, and the University of Illinois Diversity Center and Hispanic Women of Springfield will create ofrendas for viewing.





Day of the Dead Family Day will take place at the fairgrounds because the museum is closed for a construction project. Reopening is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4.





"Our Day of the Dead Family Day is a fantastic program celebrating and learning about the Latine and Hispanic community in Illinois," said Jenn Edginton, interim director of the Illinois State Museum and the first Latina to lead the museum. "While we can't be in the museum this year, we look forward to welcoming everyone to the event to be in community and learn more about this important cultural holiday."



