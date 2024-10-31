UNITAR Successfully Concludes Inaugural Edition of New Artificial Intelligence Programme

26 October 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has successfully concluded the inaugural edition of the Certificate on Artificial Intelligence and Professional Skills, further establishing its leadership in providing advanced AI education for global professionals. This two-week intensive online programme brought together a diverse group of participants, all eager to build core competencies in AI and deepen their understanding of AI-driven solutions for diplomacy, strategic planning, communication, and negotiations.

AI is reshaping how we approach sustainable development, aligning directly with global efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From improving educational access and enhancing healthcare delivery to enabling climate resilience, AI offers innovative solutions for many SDG priorities. UNITAR’s commitment to excellence and accessibility in AI training not only aims at building individual skills but also fosters a responsible approach to AI that addresses pressing societal needs, reinforcing the SDGs' objectives.

Training such as this supports informed decision-making within governments, organizations, and across sectors, empowering professionals to drive sustainable progress through ethical and impactful AI applications. Feedback from participants underscores the programme’s impact: “As a legal practitioner and advocate for AI literacy, the course was a game-changer,” says Patrick Herbert from Nigeria. “I gained fresh insights into AI’s transformative potential in workflows, from strategic decision-making to communication and diplomatic initiatives.” Thanuki Goonesinghe, the technology lawyer from Sri Lanka, noted the course’s engaging group activities and expert-led sessions on critical topics like AI for communication and negotiation. She described the programme as “a fantastic way to gain valuable insights in a short amount of time.”