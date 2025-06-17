Submit Release
Explore CIFAL Victoria’s Latest Community-Based Research

CIFAL Victoria Director, Dr Crystal Tremblay, has been actively engaged in advancing Indigenous-led, community-based research and education. A notable initiative led by the University of Victoria in partnership with the Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) and the Victoria Foundation is setting a national precedent in Indigenous-informed scholarship.

Dr Tremblay recently contributed a book chapter, co-authored with VNFC Director Tanya Clarmont, in the textbook Teaching Community-Based Participatory Research: Socially Responsible & Ethically Anchored, edited by Rajesh Tandon and Budd Hall. The chapter, titled Learning Community-Based Participatory Research with Indigenous Knowledge-Keepers in Canada, highlights the significance of reciprocity, relational accountability, and Indigenous methodologies in research and education.

Aligned with this thematic focus, CIFAL Victoria also contributed to an article published in May 2025 on Indigenous knowledge-bridging for ecological stewardship in Canada and Tanzania, reinforcing the Centre’s dedication to working collaboratively with Indigenous communities.

