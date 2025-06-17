UNITAR and Best Diplomats Partner to Advance Diplomatic Training and Sustainable Development

16 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Best Diplomats have established a strategic partnership aimed at promoting sustainable development, advancing diplomatic practices, and providing high-quality educational experiences for young professionals around the world.

The collaboration is grounded in shared goals and complementary strengths, focusing on empowering emerging leaders through meaningful and practical learning opportunities in international affairs, diplomacy, and global governance.

Through this partnership, UNITAR and Best Diplomats will co-develop and implement joint training initiatives that build professional capacity, foster intercultural dialogue, and promote the values of multilateralism.