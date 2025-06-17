Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,829 in the last 365 days.

UNITAR and Best Diplomats Partner to Advance Diplomatic Training and Sustainable Development

16 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Best Diplomats have established a strategic partnership aimed at promoting sustainable development, advancing diplomatic practices, and providing high-quality educational experiences for young professionals around the world.

The collaboration is grounded in shared goals and complementary strengths, focusing on empowering emerging leaders through meaningful and practical learning opportunities in international affairs, diplomacy, and global governance.

Through this partnership, UNITAR and Best Diplomats will co-develop and implement joint training initiatives that build professional capacity, foster intercultural dialogue, and promote the values of multilateralism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNITAR and Best Diplomats Partner to Advance Diplomatic Training and Sustainable Development

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more