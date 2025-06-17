UNITAR AI and Digital Storytelling Programme Launches with Youth from Hiroshima and Asian Countries

16 June 2025, Hiroshima, Japan – On 7 June, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has launched the 5-month hybrid training programme “UNITAR SDGs and Digital Futures: Changemaking Through AI/Digital Storytelling” programme with an online opening ceremony where motivated youth from Hiroshima Prefecture, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Philippines, and Vietnam joined. The SDGs and Digital Futures programme will train the youth, aged 15 to 28, to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and storytelling in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The programme will run in three phases, including an in-person study visit to Hiroshima. By the end, the participants will know how to use basic AI tools, understand the role of AI and technology in digital storytelling and have created a digital story of their own in a multimedia format. They will also have the opportunity to showcase their work at a large, hybrid international event in October 2025. The programme will be run by the UNITAR Hiroshima Office, powered by Microsoft, and with financial support from Hiroshima Prefecture and the City of Hiroshima.

The programme began online with words of encouragement from Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office.