The University of New Mexico Continuing Education Expands Cannabis Education Programs for Billion Dollar Industry

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of New Mexico Continuing Education division announced the expansion of their cannabis industry programming to meet the demand for workers in the state’s rapidly-growing cannabis industry.According to the New Mexico Governor’s office, the legal cannabis industry in New Mexico is now a billion-dollar industry , as of March 2024. The new programs are offered in partnership with industry education leader, Green Flower, to provide more opportunities for students to learn and enter the industry at a variety of levels—building on the success of UNM’s existing 6-month cannabis education programs, which have seen nearly 1,000 students enroll in since their launch three years ago. These three, 9-week certificate programs will have a specific focus on the fundamental knowledge and skills to be successful in the cannabis workforce in three main areas: cultivation, retail, and product development. Courses are 100% online and asynchronous, so students can learn on their schedule."We’re thrilled to expand our cannabis education programs to support the workforce needs of New Mexico’s rapidly growing cannabis industry," said Audrey Arnold, Executive Director of UNM Continuing Education. "Our existing programs have demonstrated remarkable success, and these new courses will further equip our community with specialized skills to thrive in this billion-dollar industry."New Mexico’s cannabis industry saw 30% annual jobs growth in 2024, adding over 1900 positions in the industry, according to the Vangst Cannabis Jobs Report.“Green Flower is excited to expand our partnership with The University of New Mexico and now offer our three cannabis industry workforce training certificate programs to their already successful cannabis education programs,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. “The incredible demand we’ve experienced with the current programs has been tremendous and we know the demand for additional programs that are designed to train people working on the front lines of cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales will be equally important in helping make sure that the legal cannabis industry in New Mexico continues to grow.”Upon completion of the program, students will receive a digital badge and access to Green Flower’s employer network. Enrollment is open now for classes that begin that December 2nd, with more information and registration available at https://unm-workforce.cannabisstudiesonline.com/ ###About UNM Continuing EducationUNM Continuing Education provides quality programs in Professional Development and Personal Enrichment. UNM Continuing Education is committed to providing innovative, accessible learning opportunities to individuals, organizations, and communities in New Mexico and around the world through impactful, engaging programs that position them for success.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

