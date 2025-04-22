Nevada State University Partners with Green Flower to Launch Cannabis Certificate Programs for Workforce Expansion

Nevada State’s Workforce Development Department and Green Flower to offer new cannabis certifications to meet growing industry demand

With cannabis becoming a critical industry in Nevada, this new certification program creates a pathway to the careers that will shape the future of this industry.” — Dr. DeRionne Pollard, President of Nevada State University

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevada State University (Nevada State) is partnering with Green Flower , a national leader in cannabis education and training, to offer three online workforce training programs designed to prepare participants for careers in the cannabis industry. Nevada State is now among the higher education institutes in Nevada offering cannabis workforce education and training, responding to the growing demand for skilled workers in the cannabis sector.Green Flower’s programs are designed to provide participants with the knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in this highly regulated and dynamic industry. Through the partnership with Nevada State, Green Flower will deliver three comprehensive certificate programs focused on cultivation, retail, and product development.“As a forward-thinking institution, Nevada State University is committed to developing innovative workforce programming which allows participants to gain the skills that meet the needs of Nevada’s constantly diversifying economy,” said Dr. DeRionne Pollard, President of Nevada State University. “With cannabis becoming a critical industry in Nevada, this new certification program creates a pathway to the careers that will shape the future of this industry.”The program will include the following workforce training certificates:- Cannabis Cultivation Specialist: This program provides participants with the skills needed to work in indoor or outdoor cultivation operations or start their own growing business.- Cannabis Retail Specialist: Participants in this program will gain the expertise and credentials necessary to work in a cannabis dispensary or open their own dispensary.- Cannabis Extraction and Product Development Specialist: This program specializes in the creation and production of a range of cannabis products, such as edibles, tinctures and topicals."Green Flower is thrilled to partner with Nevada State University to offer these workforce development programs," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “These specialized certificates will equip students with the practical skills needed to secure jobs and build successful careers in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development in Nevada’s cannabis industry and beyond."Each certificate program is nine weeks long, and courses begin monthly. The courses are priced at $800, with payment plan options available to support accessibility. To learn more and register for upcoming classes, visit https://cannabisworkforce.nevadastate.edu/ . For a limited time, participants can save $150 using the discount code NSUFIRST.Nevada State’s Workforce Development Department seeks to foster professional growth and advancement of Nevada’s current and future workforce by creating high-quality programs that align with the institution’s mission and meet the demands and requirements of businesses and industries across Nevada.To learn more about Nevada State University’s Workforce Development Program, please visit https://nevadastate.edu/workforcedevelopment ###About Nevada State University:Nevada State University (Nevada State), a four-year, independently accredited public institution, is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE). Nevada State places a special emphasis on the advancement of a diverse and largely under-served student population. Located on a developing 500-acre campus in the foothills of Henderson, Nevada, the institution was established in 2002 and has recently adopted ‘University’ in its name. Nevada State emphasizes high-quality instruction, exemplary service, engaging learning experiences, and innovation in support of Nevada’s growing workforce needs. Nevada State offers more than 65 majors and minors and continues to expand its physical campus and reach to students across the state. Committed to fostering a personal learning environment, students are taught by faculty who serve as mentors and guides in classrooms with an average class size under 25 students. Nevada State serves more than 7,200 students and has over 8,500 alumni, each representing a broad array of cultural and economic backgrounds. For more information, visit https://nevadastate.edu About Green Flower:Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry. For more information, visit https://www.green-flower.com/

