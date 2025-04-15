Alabama State University Expands Cannabis Education Offerings with Workforce-Focused Certificate Programs

...These new workforce-focused programs in partnership with Green Flower will equip individuals with the skills and expertise needed to thrive in the rapidly growing cannabis sector.” — Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., ASU President

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alabama State University (ASU) is expanding its partnership with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, to introduce a new series of workforce-focused cannabis certificate programs . These latest offerings build upon ASU’s successful cannabis education initiative, providing specialized training in a shorter timeframe for individuals seeking careers in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.These nine-week, 100 percent online, non-credit certificate programs focus on workforce development, preparing students for hands-on roles in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development. They are designed for career starters, industry professionals, and entrepreneurs looking to gain expertise in this evolving field.The three new workforce certificate programs include:- Cannabis Cultivation Specialist: Covers best practices in cannabis plant growth, environmental controls, and operational techniques for indoor and outdoor grow facilities. Graduates will be well-equipped for careers in commercial cultivation.- Cannabis Retail Specialist: Provides an in-depth understanding of the cannabis supply chain, compliance, and retail operations. This certificate prepares students for roles in dispensary management and customer service.- Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist: Focuses on the science of cannabis extraction and the formulation of products such as oils, edibles, and topicals. Graduates will gain critical knowledge for careers in cannabis manufacturing and product innovation."Alabama State University remains committed to providing cutting-edge educational opportunities that empower individuals for success in emerging industries,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “Through our Division of Continuing Education, these new workforce-focused programs in partnership with Green Flower will equip individuals with the skills and expertise needed to thrive in the rapidly growing cannabis sector."Each program is taught by industry professionals selected by Green Flower, ensuring students receive real-world insights and expertise. Students who complete these programs will earn a certificate from ASU and gain access to Green Flower’s employer network, connecting them with job opportunities across the cannabis industry."Green Flower is honored to expand our partnership with Alabama State University to launch these workforce development programs," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. "These specialized certificates will provide students with the practical skills needed to secure jobs and build successful careers in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development."Registration is now open for courses beginning May 7th, 2025. For a limited time, save $100 using the discount code ASUFIRST.To learn more and enroll, visit: https://cannabisworkforce.alasu.edu/ ###The mission of the Division of Continuing Education is to assist in meeting the strategic goals of Alabama State University by extending educational resources and services to the broader community for non-credit education programs designed to promote lifelong learning to enhance personal enrichment, professional development, and career opportunities.Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

