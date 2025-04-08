Bellarmine University Expands Cannabis Education Offerings with Workforce-Focused Certificate Programs

BU Announcement

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellarmine University is expanding its partnership with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, to introduce a new series of workforce-focused cannabis certificate programs that are tailored for students’ interests and busy schedules.These latest offerings build upon Bellarmine’s commitment to providing cutting-edge education, equipping students with specialized skills for careers in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.These 9-week, 100 percent online, non-credit certificate programs are designed to provide practical training for individuals interested in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development. The programs cater to career starters, industry professionals, and entrepreneurs looking to gain expertise in this rapidly-evolving field.The new workforce certificate programs include:- Cannabis Cultivation Specialist: Covers best practices in cannabis plant growth, environmental controls, and operational techniques for indoor and outdoor grow facilities. Graduates will be well-equipped for careers in commercial cultivation.- Cannabis Retail Specialist: Provides an in-depth understanding of the cannabis supply chain, compliance, and retail operations. This certificate prepares students for roles in dispensary management and customer service.- Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist: Focuses on the science of cannabis extraction and the formulation of products such as oils, edibles, and topicals. Graduates will gain critical knowledge for careers in cannabis manufacturing and product innovation.“Bellarmine University is excited to expand our partnership with Green Flower by launching these new workforce programs,” said Abigail Walsh, Director of the Center of Community & Professional Education. “This initiative allows us to provide high-quality, accessible education that meets the growing demand for skilled professionals in the cannabis industry.”Each program is taught by industry professionals selected by Green Flower, ensuring students receive real-world insights and expertise. Graduates will earn a certificate from Bellarmine and gain access to Green Flower’s employer network, connecting them with job opportunities across the cannabis industry."Green Flower is excited to deepen our collaboration with Bellarmine University and offer these workforce development programs," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “These specialized certificates will equip students with the practical skills needed to secure jobs and build successful careers in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development."These programs complement Bellarmine’s existing six-month certificate programs launched in January 2024, which include: Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine, Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture, The Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management, and Cannabis Product Development and Design.Registration is now open for the new 9 week courses which begin May 7th. For a limited time, students can save $150 using the discount code BELLARMINEFIRST.To learn more and enroll, visit: https://cannabisworkforce.bellarmine.edu/ ###Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky.) is an inclusive independent Catholic university with a strong liberal arts focus that educates students in mind, body and spirit for meaningful lives, rewarding careers, ethical leadership and service to improve the human condition. Founded in 1950, Bellarmine offers more than 50 undergraduate majors along with more than 30 graduate and second degree programs. The university has a total enrollment of approximately 3,000 students, with an alumni community of more than 27,000 graduates. Bellarmine is listed as a top U.S. university by publications including The Princeton Review, Forbes and U.S. News and World Report.Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the modern cannabis industry. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers cannabis programs at top universities and colleges across the country, providing customized learning solutions and equipping individuals with the credentials necessary to make an impact in the cannabis sector.

