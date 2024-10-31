Pre-Construction Informational Meeting Scheduled in Rapid City for Next Phases of U.S. Highway 385 Project

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024

Contact:

Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a pre-construction informational meeting to share details about the next phase of the U.S. Highway 385 construction project. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. (MT) at Rimrock Church, located at 12200 S.D. Highway 44 in Rapid City.

The open house-style meeting will be informal, consisting of a pre-recorded presentation and one-on-one discussions with the project team. The presentation will be played throughout the meeting. Members of the project team will be available with displays to discuss the construction project and answer questions.

The goal of this meeting is to share specific information about phase two of the project for the 2025 and 2026 construction seasons. This construction phase includes significant traffic impacts, including full road closures.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Highway 385 Project Information:

For questions regarding the project, contact Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor at 605-673-4948 or via email at tim.wicks@state.sd.us. Find additional project information including maps, timelines, and construction updates on the website at https://www.US-385.com.

Project Text Message Updates:

For updates on major traffic changes on the Highway 385 project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-