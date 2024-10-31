U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Tim Sheehy for U.S. Senate in Montana

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Tim Sheehy to represent Montana in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is proud to announce our political endorsement for candidate Tim Sheehy in the race to represent Montana in the United States Senate," said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist on behalf of the Chamber. "As a distinguished veteran and entrepreneur, Montanans will have a proven leader representing their interests in Washington. Further, Tim Sheehy will bring a fresh voice for his future constituents that will be focused on reducing the regulatory burden and getting government out of the way so that current and future Montanans can thrive. The Chamber is pleased to support him, and we look forward to working with Tim Sheehy in the United States Senate."

##