Ambassador Mirošič hosted a working dinner with Ambassador Michele Sison, Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs

SLOVENIA, October 31 - On October 29, 2024, Ambassador Iztok Mirošič hosted a working dinner at the residence for Ambassadors of the elected and incoming non-permanent members of the United nations (UN) Security Council with Ambassador Michele Sison, Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs.

Joining the Assistant Secretary Sison, were Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs of the NSC Josh Black and Deputy to the U.S. Representative to the UN Ned Price.

Ambassador Iztok Mirošič presented the results of Slovenian presidency of the UN Security Council in September. Guests discussed key issues on the UN Security Council agenda, cooperation of elected members with the permanent members, and the future of multilateralism as well as the upcoming United States' UN Security Council presidency in December of this year.