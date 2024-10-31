West Virginia Department of Health Facilities Announces John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center Receives Five-Star CMS rating

The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF) is pleased to announce that John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont, W.Va., has been awarded a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This rating is based on points awarded for health inspections, quality measures, and staffing, and it takes into account the level of individualized attention patients receive from nursing staff.







"The five-star rating reflects our commitment to quality care," said Michael J. Caruso, Cabinet Secretary of the DHF. "The dedicated staff at the John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center consistently go above and beyond to ensure the well-being of their patients, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication."





The five-star rating places the John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center well above the national average, highlighting its focus on providing the best possible care for its residents. Nicole Anderson, CEO of the facility, expressed her pride in this achievement.





“Achieving a 5-star rating from CMS is a testament to the power of teamwork, where every member's dedication and collaboration elevates our standards of care, ensuring that we not only meet expectations but exceed them together.” Anderson said. "We are excited to continue providing exceptional services to our residents and the community.”





John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center provides a comprehensive range of services, including intermediate nursing care and respite care in partnership with local hospice companies, ensuring compassionate support for both residents and their families.



