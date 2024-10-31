REMINDER: N.C. Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold fall local advisory committee meetings between November 8 - Nov. 20 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public. Zeke’s Island Reserve

November 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room

1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach

Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve

November 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Kitty Hawk Town Hall

101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk Bald Head Woods Reserve

November 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Bald Head Island Conservancy

700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island

Currituck Banks Reserve

November 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education

1160 Village Lane, Corolla Permuda Island Reserve

November 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Town of North Topsail Beach meeting room

2008 Loggerhead Ct., North Topsail Beach Bird Island Reserve

November 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room

700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach Rachel Carson Reserve

November 12 at 3:00 p.m.

NOAA Beaufort Laboratory

Administration Building

101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort Emily & Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve

November 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office

205 S. Ludington Dr, Columbia Buxton Woods Reserve

November 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Fessenden Center

46830 Highway 12, Buxton Masonboro Island Reserve

November 20 at 1:00 p.m.

UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room

5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington

Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

# # #