REMINDER: N.C. Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold fall local advisory committee meetings between November 8 - Nov. 20 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.

Zeke’s Island Reserve
November 8 at 10:00 a.m.
Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room
1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach 
 		 Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve
November 13 at 1:00 p.m.
Kitty Hawk Town Hall 
101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk
Bald Head Woods Reserve
November 12 at 10:00 a.m.
Bald Head Island Conservancy
700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island
 		 Currituck Banks Reserve
November 18 at 1:00 p.m. 
Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education 
1160 Village Lane, Corolla
Permuda Island Reserve
November 12 at 10:00 a.m. 
Town of North Topsail Beach meeting room
2008 Loggerhead Ct., North Topsail Beach		 Bird Island Reserve
November 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room
700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach
Rachel Carson Reserve
November 12 at 3:00 p.m. 
NOAA Beaufort Laboratory
Administration Building
101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort		 Emily & Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve
November 19 at 10:00 a.m.
Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office
205 S. Ludington Dr, Columbia
Buxton Woods Reserve
November 12 at 11:00 a.m.
Fessenden Center
46830 Highway 12, Buxton		 Masonboro Island Reserve
November 20 at 1:00 p.m.
UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room
5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington

Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

