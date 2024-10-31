Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 31 - November 06, 2024

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/08 at 8 p.m. – 11/11 at 5 a.m., continuous, There will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signs will be in place.

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/10 – 11/13, continuous, There will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signage will be in place.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey (MM 71 – 75.5).

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent inside and outside shoulder closures in both directions for survey work.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey work to the I-40 interchange.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for setting barrier rail and pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

• 10/31 – 11/6 (excluding Friday and Saturday), 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a triple lane closure on I-40 in both directions to set beams. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

• 10/27 – 10/30, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a full closure of the on-ramp from Donelson Pike to I-40 EB to erect crane for beam setting.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 SB will be one lane through November 15th.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• 11/3 - 11/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 at MM 195 over the Harpeth River to install laydown area.

Milling and Paving

- 11/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The eastbound lanes 2 and 3 will be closed before the bridge joint.

- LOOK AHEAD: 11/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The westbound lane will be closed.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and the Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly (as needed), 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will remain open at all times.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / 11/16 COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items and for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

GILES COUNTY I-65

Statewide Mainline Weigh in Motion (WIM) Program.

• 10/31 – 11/6, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 northbound for sensor installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Milling and paving

- 11/4 – 11/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The southbound lanes 2,3,4, and 5 will be closed.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Survey (MM 52 – 54).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Aerial crossing.

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/3, first light – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-840 for aerial crossing near the overpass of Pewitt Road (MM 12).

Statewide Mainline Weigh in Motion (WIM) Program.

• 11/3 – 11/6, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-840 eastbound and westbound for sensor installation.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 10/31 – 11/6, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Milling and paving

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/4 – 11/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., southbound lane and shoulder closure.

Accessing the site 601 Lafayette Street with trucks.

- 11/4 – 11/6, 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Various eastbound lanes and shoulder closures will occur at various times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Resurfacing on US 70 (SR 24) from US 70 (SR 24, Broadway) to Cottage Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 24 for striping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at the intersection of US 31 E (SR 6, Gallatin Pike).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane and shoulder closures in both directions for final surfacing. At least two lanes will remain open in each direction.

The improvement of the intersection, including signals, on SR 45 (OHB) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along Old Hickory Boulevard for grading work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

The resurfacing on SR 251 (River Road/Old Hickory Boulevard) from near Lakeview Drive to Charlotte Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 251 for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

• Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., There will be a complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The resurfacing on SR 265 (Central Pike) from SR 45 (OHB) to the Wilson County line.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for pavement markings.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• 10/31 – 11/6, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

The resurfacing of SR 46 from Robin Hood Road to near SR 47.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 46 for pavement marking operations.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

The repair of the bridges on SR 6 (US 43) over the Duck River.

• 11/1 – 11/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., continuous, There will be a lane closure on SR 6 NB for bridge approach slab repairs. One lane will remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures to install the overhead detection system (MM .52 – 1.12).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

• 10/31– 11/6, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for new turn lane construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 11 – 15).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 171

Widening project (MM 2 – 3).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions just north of Stewarts Ferry Pike for a widening project at a subdivision.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The repair of the bridge on SR 386 over US 31E (SR 6/Gallatin Road) and Ramp F (MM 6.5 – 7).

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/8 – 11/11, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a weekend closure of outside lanes in both directions for epoxy overlay.

Verizon XO – installing aerial crossing via rolling roadblock

• 11/3, first light, rolling roadblock to install aerial crossing of the SR 386 near Saundersville Road exit.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

