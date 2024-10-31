Greene County Bridge Replacement Project Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $4.4 million bridge replacement project over I-87 in Greene County. The Cauterskill Road bridge (milepost 112.57) in the Town of Catskill was replaced with a modern structure. The bridge carries Cauterskill Road (County Road 47) over the Thruway (I-87).

“The completion of the Cauterskill Road Bridge represents New York’s continued commitment to enhancing our transportation system and ensuring that our motorists commute on safe and reliable roads,” Governor Hochul said. “This bridge replacement will not only improve the quality of our roadways, but enrich the overall experience for all individuals traveling through our state.”

The new bridge features increased vertical clearance from 14’9” to 16’8”, safety guiderail, snow fencing, and a new riding surface.

The old bridge was built in 1955 and was one of dozens of bridges on the Thruway more than 60 years old.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The completion of this replacement bridge, which has stood for over 60 years, reflects our commitment to modernization and structural safety. Infrastructure investment projects enhance the durability of the Thruway system and improve safety for motorists.”

Bette & Cring LLC of Latham, NY was the contractor for the project. Approximately 870 vehicles per day travel over the bridge.

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

The Authority’s approved 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years — a $500 million increase following the toll adjustment that was enacted in January 2024. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

The Thruway is considered one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike ($0.11 and $0.31 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.14 per mile).

