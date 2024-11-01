Infinit-I Workforce Solutions Celebrates 25 Years In Business!

Company Reflects on Milestones and New Goals for Safety Training Platform

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a leader in driver training and safety solutions for the transportation industry, proudly announces its 25th anniversary this month. Over the past quarter-century, Infinit-I has established itself as a trusted name in safety, delivering over 160 million training sessions designed to support driver safety, retention, and company profitability.

The journey began in 1999 when founder Jay Wommack noticed a significant shortage of truck drivers and envisioned an innovative online solution. Wommack launched BubbaJunk.com, a pioneering recruiting platform that quickly became the industry’s #1 resource for driver recruitment before it sold in 2011. Meanwhile, it became clear that another major issue facing the transportation industry was driver retention.

Recognizing the critical role of consistent training in improving retention and reducing risks and accidents, Wommack founded Infinit-I as an online training management system, building on his original mission to empower the transportation industry with practical and efficient technology solutions.

Today, Infinit-I continues to meet the evolving needs of the trucking industry by combining targeted training with proven safety practices. The company’s online safety training platform has helped clients lower their CSA scores by an average of 29% and reduce accidents by 18% or more, underscoring its effectiveness in reducing operational risks. Partnering with top insurance providers and transportation companies nationwide, Infinit-I has become a go-to resource for sustainable and straightforward training.

"Our mission has always been to provide effective, no-nonsense solutions that drivers can implement quickly," said Wommack. "As we celebrate 25 years, we’re not just looking back—we’re focused on pushing forward, using technology to improve safety, drive efficiency, and protect our clients’ businesses."

Infinit-I’s core values—accountability, efficiency, and continual improvement—have been key to its growth and success. With an eye toward the future, the company is set to introduce new products and services that continue this tradition, addressing the latest safety and training challenges in transportation, warehousing, manufacturing, and beyond.

To mark this milestone, Infinit-I is hosting a special Risk Revolution Workshop, where company leaders will have a chance to gain actionable insights into minimizing legal and insurance risks while simultaneously improving efficiency and profitability. As part of the celebration, Infinit-I is waiving the ticket price and covering a night’s hotel stay for attendees. This workshop aims to equip companies with the strategic tools they need to ensure safety and compliance, bolstering industry resilience for years to come.

For more information about Infinit-I Workforce Solutions and to register for the upcoming Risk Revolution Workshop, please visit https://infinitiworkforce.com/workshop-event/.

About Infinit-I Workforce Solutions

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions has been a leader in online driver training and safety for 25 years, dedicated to providing reliable, effective, and efficient solutions to the transportation industry. With a commitment to ongoing improvement and driver safety, Infinit-I continues to serve as a trusted partner to companies nationwide, helping them achieve safer roads and sustained profitability.

