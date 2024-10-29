Infinit-I Workforce Solutions Launches Enhanced Operations & Productivity Benefits for Fleet Management

Operations & Productivity Benefits

Operations & Productivity tools improve fleet efficiency by boosting fuel savings, reducing driver turnover, cutting training costs, & minimizing OS&D incidents

With Infinit-I’s platform, we were able to reduce our turnover rate by 85% over the last four years” — Vern Edwards, Director of Safety at R&L Carriers Shared Services

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based training management systems for the transportation and trucking industries, proudly announces its Operations and Productivity benefits. These advanced tools aim to improve fleet efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance driver performance, making them indispensable for companies looking to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced transportation landscape.

The new features offer a comprehensive approach to fleet management training, with a focus on fuel efficiency, driver retention, and minimizing overages, shortages, and damages (OS&D). The training content, delivered through a cutting-edge learning management system (LMS), is accessible 24/7 via both Android and iPhone devices, allowing drivers to complete their training on the go. Each video, ranging from 3 to 7 minutes, is concise and impactful, providing valuable insights without disrupting the driver’s workflow.

Why Operations & Productivity Benefits Matter

As fleet operating costs continue to rise, companies must seek out innovative solutions to remain profitable. Infinit-I Workforce Solutions’ operations and productivity tools address key pain points in fleet management, including:

Fuel Efficiency Training: Rising fuel costs are a significant concern for the trucking industry. Infinit-I’s fuel efficiency training helps drivers improve behaviors that directly impact fuel consumption. Topics covered include tire pressure management, route optimization, cargo distribution, speed control, and vehicle maintenance. These seemingly minor adjustments can lead to significant savings. For example, one company reported saving over $60,000 in a single year by increasing fuel efficiency by just 3.5%.

Driver Retention: High driver turnover rates can be costly, with some companies facing turnover rates as high as 85%. Infinit-I’s comprehensive training and onboarding program helps reduce turnover by up to 30%, providing clear expectations for new hires and ongoing training for current drivers. Clients also benefit from a free ROI assessment to evaluate the financial impact of reducing turnover.

Overages, Shortages, and Damages (OS&D): OS&D incidents, where goods fail to reach their destination due to mishandling, damage, or loss, can result in financial losses and dissatisfied customers. Infinit-I provides consistent training across departments to address this issue, ensuring all employees follow procedures to minimize losses. With customizable training content, companies can tailor their programs to meet their specific needs and reduce OS&D rates.

Proven Cost Reduction

Infinit-I’s online training system is designed to significantly reduce the cost of training programs. Traditional in-person training often requires companies to cover travel, accommodation, and food expenses, as well as trainer fees. By moving to an online model, companies can reduce these costs by up to 50%. The system ensures frequent and consistent training, keeping drivers up to date on the latest best practices without the need for expensive, time-consuming in-person sessions.

Key Features of Infinit-I Operations & Productivity Tools

Fuel Efficiency Training: Infinit-I’s fuel efficiency training offers actionable insights on driver behavior to help fleets improve fuel consumption. Short, impactful videos cover topics such as tire pressure management, idling practices, route optimization, and vehicle maintenance. Available 24/7 and accessible via mobile devices, the system includes detailed completion reports to track progress. Companies using the system have seen a fuel efficiency improvement of 3.5% or more, translating into thousands of dollars in savings.

Driver Retention: Infinit-I’s training management system has proven to be a valuable tool for reducing driver turnover. The platform provides new hires with clear expectations from the start and continues to support their growth through ongoing training. By keeping drivers engaged and aligned with company goals, the system helps reduce turnover rates by up to 30%.

Overages, Shortages, and Damages (OS&D) Training: Infinit-I’s OS&D training provides a structured approach to reducing product loss during transit. The platform delivers ongoing, trackable training that focuses on improving driver behaviors and reinforcing company policies, helping companies cut OS&D incidents and improve customer satisfaction.

Reduce Training Costs: Companies using Infinit-I have reported reductions in training costs by as much as 50%. The platform covers 80% of most companies’ training needs and eliminates the need for travel, food, and accommodation expenses typically associated with in-person training. Infinit-I also offers a free ROI assessment to help clients compare their current training costs with potential savings from using the platform.

Client-Centered Customization and Flexibility

One of the standout features of Infinit-I’s training management system is its high degree of customization. Companies can upload their own training materials and create custom content that addresses their specific challenges and needs. Additionally, Infinit-I’s extensive resource library offers pre-designed content using microlearning techniques. These short, focused training modules improve comprehension and retention, making it easier for drivers to apply what they’ve learned in their daily tasks.

The platform’s flexibility ensures that training remains relevant and effective, helping companies stay compliant with industry regulations and best practices.

Dedicated Client Support

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions provides more than just a training system—it offers ongoing support through its dedicated Client Success team. This team helps companies optimize their use of the platform, providing recommendations, addressing concerns, and ensuring the training programs remain aligned with company goals.

Improving Fleet Efficiency and Reducing Costs

Infinit-I’s Operations & Productivity tools are designed to help transportation companies tackle some of the industry’s biggest challenges. Whether it’s improving fuel efficiency, reducing driver turnover, or minimizing OS&D losses, Infinit-I’s training management system provides a practical, scalable solution. With a combination of customizable content, ongoing support, and proven cost savings, the platform is an invaluable resource for companies looking to boost their operational efficiency and improve their bottom line.

