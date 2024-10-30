INFINIT-I Partners with TAT to Fight Human Trafficking

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS FREE TRAINING

Learn about TAT's mission to combat human trafficking. Discover prevention strategies & reporting methods for drivers with this content on the Infinit-I LMS.

Implementing training is easy, whether that’s through a safety meeting online, through TATs website or through a learning management system like Infinit-I’s.” — Molly Griffiths

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a training management system, is pleased to announce its collaboration with TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking) to strengthen efforts against human trafficking in the transportation industry. Through this partnership, Infinit-I will offer TAT’s human trafficking awareness videos on its platform for free, allowing over 1,200 clients to integrate these essential resources into their ongoing training plans, as well as extending the resources for free to all companies in the transportation sector.

Commercial drivers—whether they operate long-haul trucks, school buses, or delivery vehicles—are in a unique position to recognize and respond to human trafficking situations. Infinit-I’s LMS features essential training videos designed specifically to help drivers identify and report suspected trafficking. With truckers often being on the front lines of this crisis, raising awareness and providing targeted training is crucial in saving lives and disrupting trafficking networks.

The TAT content covers a number of transportation sectors, including over-the-road, local drivers, movers and in-home delivery, energy, motorcoach and transit, and school transportation.

This human trafficking awareness training is available to current clients at no additional cost and also to non-clients, enabling companies from all industries to utilize the training through Infinit-I’s platform for free, with tracking capabilities for completion and compliance.

Fifty states and Washington D.C. have adopted TAT's Iowa MVE model in part or in whole. The model's components are designed to identify trafficking incidents by training law enforcement and increase awareness of the crime throughout the commercial vehicle industry. A key accelerator in bringing more training to the industry started with Ohio in 2016 with states passing laws or policies requiring CDL schools to provide TAT's training. As of 2024, 14 states have passed such mandates: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Those states who don't formally require training have taken steps using TAT's model to combat trafficking by keeping their truckers informed. Pennsylvania, for instance, trains their licensing staff to notice trafficking signs and distributes wallet cards to CDL holders. Minnesota, the state with the third highest rate of trafficking behind California (number 1) and Texas (number 2), installed informative posters with a hotline number in 41 rest stops across the state.

For more details about this initiative and to access the TAT training materials, visit https://infinitiworkforce.com/trucking-training-library/truckers-against-trafficking/. Or, to view Infiniti-I's recent webinar with TAT titled Prevention & Intervention, Combating Human Trafficking Through the Trucking, visit https://infinitiworkforce.com/2024/10/23/webinar-replay-video-74-truckers-against-trafficking/.

About Truckers Against Trafficking

TAT stands committed to educate, equip, empower, and mobilize members of key industries and agencies to combat human trafficking. TAT’s materials equip drivers with the knowledge they need to report trafficking incidents and assist in efforts to bring traffickers to justice. For more information about TAT, visit www.tatnonprofit.org.

