Press Releases

10/31/2024

LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ AND AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER HURLBURT CELEBRATE FARMLAND PRESERVATION MILESTONE OF 50,000 ACRES

Connecticut’s Farmland Preservation Program Vital to Ensuring Land and Food Access for Future Generations

(Hartford, CT) – Yesterday, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt were joined by partners to celebrate the protection of 50,000 acres statewide since the inception of the farmland preservation program in 1979. This significant achievement is part of a long-term goal to preserve 130,000 acres of farmland, ensuring that agriculture remains a vital part of Connecticut’s landscape and cornerstone of the state’s economy.

Connecticut agriculture contributes $4 billion to the state’s economy, and through the acquisition of development rights, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture can safeguard agricultural properties for future generations. Permanently protecting prime and important farmland soils ensures a food and fiber producing land resource base providing consumers access to local, fresh CT Grown farm products.

“Agriculture is one of the most important sectors of Connecticut’s economy and supports thousands of jobs in our state. By utilizing targeted investments of state funding, we can protect farmland for future generations of residents and farmers and preserve the unique characteristics of Connecticut’s landscape, while also helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Last week, the State Bond Commission approved nearly $9.4 million for continued farmland preservation efforts. It is anticipated that funding will finance the purchase of development rights for approximately 10 farms statewide.

“It is always the highlight of my week when I get to join the Commissioner at one of our state’s beautiful farms,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “I am so excited to be joining our Department of Agriculture to celebrate an amazing milestone – 50,000 acres preserved statewide! Connecticut may be a smaller state, but our agricultural impact is substantial and that’s why resources like the Farmland Preservation Program are so important. By acquiring the property rights and ensuring that the land remains available only for the purpose of agricultural use, we are ensuring that not only the land is protected but that future generations will continue to enjoy the local availability of fresh farm products and help agriculture to remain an important part of the state’s economy.”

The celebration was held at Jones Family Farms in Shelton, a sixth-generation family farm, which encompasses nearly 600 acres offering harvest-your-own picking experiences for a variety of crops including berries, pumpkins, and Christmas Trees, along with an award-winning farm winery. The farms mission “be good to the land and the land will be good to you” has directed their participation in the farmland preservation program. The protection of a nearby farm parcel, the 52-acre McEwen-Jones property, propelled the state’s Farmland Preservation Program to the 50,000-acre milestone.

“The farmland preservation program is vital to the future of agriculture in Connecticut – it protects land for future generations at a reduced price point and provides current landowners the resources to invest in their farm operation,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “This wouldn’t be possible without the steadfast support of the farm families who have participated in the program, our partner organizations, and our farmland preservation staff. Their contributions and commitment enable us to celebrate this achievement and make Connecticut a great place for agriculture, both today and tomorrow.”

Partnerships and collaboration are at the forefront of farmland preservation. Leveraging relationships with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS), land trusts, and municipalities, the Lamont administration has closed on 67 farm parcels and preserved 5,271 acres over the past five years. In 2023, the farmland preservation program achieved another milestone – the greatest number of farm parcels protected in a single year with 23 parcels totaling 1,560 acres.

“Landowners are the critical link in achieving this milestone of protecting prime agricultural land. With rampant development threatening farmland, now is the time to double down on resource conservation efforts. By leveraging federal funds through the Inflation Reduction Act, we can not only protect our agricultural heritage but also empower communities across Connecticut and the nation. Together, let’s take action to preserve every acre and reach our next milestone,” said USDA NRCS State Conservationist Thomas Morgart.

Connecticut’s Farmland Preservation Program is the oldest continuously running program in the country. Under this initiative, a permanent restriction on non-agricultural uses is placed on the deed of these properties. While the farms remain in private ownership, they continue to contribute to local economies by paying property taxes. This program is entirely voluntary, providing farmers with a realistic alternative to selling their land, which can threaten the sustainability of Connecticut’s agriculture sector.

For more information, or to apply, visit the website for program overview, frequently asked questions, and contact information.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov