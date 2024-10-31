Medical School Hosts Successful Health Fair at New Campus in St. Vincent

SJSM Students and Faculty in front of the new campus building

Saint James School of Medicine in St. Vincent welcomes members of the local community to its free health fair at the new campus in Golden Vale.

“Our health fairs embody our dual mission: to serve the community and to enhance the learning experience for our students,” said Jose Ramirez, Chief Academic Officer at SJSM.” — Dr. Jose Remirez, Provost

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM), a leading Caribbean medical school, proudly announces the success of its recent Health Fair, held on October 19, 2024, at its new campus in Golden Vale, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This year’s event saw participation from 188 local community members, providing free health screenings and valuable medical services.Throughout the day, visitors benefited from a wide range of diagnostic services, including blood glucose tests, electrocardiograms (ECGs), and ultrasound scans. Under the supervision of faculty, SJSM students helped administer these tests, identifying over 25 health anomalies that required follow-up care.“Our health fairs embody our dual mission: to serve the community and to enhance the learning experience for our students,” said Jose Ramirez, Chief Academic Officer at SJSM. “This event provided our students with essential, hands-on clinical exposure, while also empowering community members with critical health insights. It’s a win-win initiative that aligns with our vision for both education and preventive care.”A total of 48 SJSM students participated in the event, gaining real-world experience in patient care and diagnostics. Faculty mentors guided the students throughout the day, offering direct feedback and fostering the development of practical skills. The health fair provided a unique opportunity for students to engage with the public and enhance their understanding of compassionate healthcare delivery.“These events are more than just a way for us to give back to the community—they are also vital educational tools,” Ramirez added. “By integrating classroom knowledge with real-world applications, we prepare our students for their future roles as skilled and empathetic healthcare professionals.”SJSM has a long-standing tradition of organizing annual health fairs, and with the opening of the Golden Vale campus, the school plans to expand these events to serve the community more frequently. The fair is part of SJSM’s broader commitment to promoting preventive healthcare, ensuring residents have access to vital medical services at no cost.About Saint James School of MedicineSaint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is a premier Caribbean medical school with a mission to provide affordable, quality medical education. Now consolidated at its state-of-the-art campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, SJSM offers a comprehensive MD program designed to prepare students for success in their medical careers. The school is committed to community outreach and regularly conducts events that benefit both its students and the surrounding community.For more information, visit www.sjsm.org

2024 Health Fair Video

