First Lady Justice welcomes Chester to Preston High School, state’s 41st therapy dog through Friends With Paws program

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Friends With Paws therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. “This has been a dream come true,” Angie Zofchak, Director of Attendance and Student Support for Preston County Schools, said. “I am so excited for Preston High students to have Sir Chester as a positive support. I would like to give a huge shoutout to Chris, the general manager from Tractor Supply in Kingwood, for supporting Chester, PHS, and the Friends With Paws Program! I would also like to thank our Board of Education members and student board members who are in support of the program and see the benefit that Sir Chester can provide to our students, socially and emotionally.” Following today’s assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Chester.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.