Basswood Counsel Joins the Global Chamber Baltimore/Washington Region

Basswood Counsel

Chris Klug and Mi Jeong Hibbitts, MBA, from the Global Chamber, together at the official launch of Basswood Counsel.

"We are excited to become a part of The Global Chamber and engage with a community of forward-thinking professionals."
— Chris Klug
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basswood Counsel is thrilled to announce its membership in the Global Chamber Baltimore/Washington region. This affiliation will provide Basswood Counsel with invaluable relationships and opportunities to serve global businesses.

The Global Chamber is dedicated to supporting businesses and providing timely information to grow business and create success. By joining this respected organization, Basswood Counsel aims to connect with a diverse network of professionals, share insights, and collaborate on initiatives that drive growth and innovation in the legal sector.

“We are excited to become a part of The Global Chamber and engage with a community of forward-thinking professionals,” said Chris Klug, international tax attorney and co-founder of Basswood Counsel. “This membership will enable us to collaborate on important projects and contribute to the advancement of the legal industry.”

For more information about Basswood Counsel and their services, please visit www.basswoodcounsel.com

About Basswood Counsel
Basswood Counsel is a boutique law firm focusing on complex business transactions, advising on mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, commercial transactions, joint ventures, international tax structuring, fund formation and cross-border deals. Basswood Counsel is composed of attorneys with both domestic and international training and stands ready to navigate the complexities of their clients’ legal needs with sophistication and a bespoke approach.

For media inquiries, please contact Chris Klug at 202-980-4788 or info@basswoodcounsel.com

Chris Klug
Basswood Counsel PLLC
+1 202-980-4788
info@basswoodcounsel.com







