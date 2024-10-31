Submit Release
2023-24 Public Accounts Volume 2 Released

CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2024

The 2023-24 Public Accounts Volume 2 was released today, containing financial information for the General Revenue Fund.

Volume 2 of the 2023-24 Public Accounts provides detailed expenses for ministries, the Legislative Assembly and its officers. It also includes a summary of pension plan and trust fund balances, a summary of individual pension plans and trust funds, a Statement of Remission of Taxes and Fees, and the Road-use Fuel Tax Accountability Report

Volume 1, which reports on the Summary Financial Statements, was released on June 27, 2024. 

Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the 2023-24 Public Accounts are available in the Government of Saskatchewan's Publications Centre at: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/categories/6118.

