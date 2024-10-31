2023-24 Public Accounts Volume 2 Released
CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2024
The 2023-24 Public Accounts Volume 2 was released today, containing financial information for the General Revenue Fund.
Volume 2 of the 2023-24 Public Accounts provides detailed expenses for ministries, the Legislative Assembly and its officers. It also includes a summary of pension plan and trust fund balances, a summary of individual pension plans and trust funds, a Statement of Remission of Taxes and Fees, and the Road-use Fuel Tax Accountability Report.
Volume 1, which reports on the Summary Financial Statements, was released on June 27, 2024.
Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the 2023-24 Public Accounts are available in the Government of Saskatchewan's Publications Centre at: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/categories/6118.
-30-For more information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.