CyberQ Group Secures Placement on G-Cloud 14 Framework to Deliver Cybersecurity Services to the UK Government

We are thrilled to be included in the GCloud 14 Framework. This presents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate our cutting-edge cybersecurity innovation and services to the UK Government” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , a leading UK-based cybersecurity firm, is excited to announce its successful approval as a G-Cloud 14 supplier in the Cloud Support category.With this achievement, CyberQ Group is now positioned to deliver a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services to UK public sector organisations, further solidifying its commitment to enhancing government resilience against digital threats.The G-Cloud framework, overseen by the UK’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS), enables public sector organisations to easily access trusted cloud services from pre-approved suppliers.With CyberQ Group’s inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 framework, government departments and public sector bodies can now procure high-quality cybersecurity services directly through the Digital Marketplace.Under the G-Cloud 14 framework, CyberQ Group will provide seven specialised cybersecurity services, each critical to safeguarding government assets and supporting national cyber resilience:• Security Operations Centre (SOC)• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)• Incident Response• Penetration Testing• Cyber Maturity Assessment• Security Testing• Cyber Security & ResilienceChris Woods, CEO of CyberQ Group, commented: “Being awarded a place on the G-Cloud 14 framework is a significant milestone for CyberQ Group. We are thrilled to extend our cybersecurity expertise to the public sector, enabling government organisations to strengthen their defences against evolving cyber threats.This opportunity reinforces our commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and supporting secure digital transformation across the UK.”CyberQ Group’s approval in the G-Cloud 14 framework reflects its dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions tailored to the specific needs of public sector organisations. For more information about CyberQ Group’s G-Cloud services, visit our website www.cyberqgroup.com or contact us at theteam@cyberqgroup.com.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a leading CREST-accredited cybersecurity provider based in Birmingham, UK, dedicated to delivering comprehensive, tailored security solutions to public and private sector organisations. As an ISO27001-certified and CREST-accredited firm with a track record of innovation and excellence, CyberQ Group specialises in security operations, incident response, and cyber resilience, helping clients stay protected in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

