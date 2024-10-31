North Dakota's Office of Legal Immigration Opens Grant Portal to Boost Workforce Diversity and Support Immigrant Integration

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is pleased to announce that the application portal is now open for the Office of Legal Immigration Grant Program. This grant program, created under Senate Bill 2142 by the Sixty-eighth Legislative Assembly, is designed to support employers and communities in North Dakota in recruiting, retaining, and integrating New Americans into the state’s workforce and communities.

Through this program, the Office of Legal Immigration will offer grants to eligible businesses and community-based organizations seeking to advance workforce and community integration initiatives. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with funds available until June 30, 2025.

“This program reflects North Dakota’s commitment to addressing workforce needs through innovative solutions,” said Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “The Office of Legal Immigration Grant Program will bolster our workforce by enabling employers to attract and retain foreign born talent and empowering communities to be inclusive spaces for Immigrants and New Americans.”

Key Points

Submission: All materials must be submitted online, including required documents.

Review: Conducted by the Workforce Development Division.

Timeline: Reviewed within 3 weeks; notifications within 4 weeks.

Grant Agreement: Successful applicants must complete an agreement; funds disbursed based on milestones.

Reporting: Regular progress reports on milestones, expenditures, and outcomes required for accountability.

Deadline: Open until funds are exhausted; final deadline is June 30, 2025. Applications reviewed on a rolling basis.

For more information, application guidelines, and eligibility details, visit https://ndgov.link/OLIGrant.

###

The North Dakota Department of Commerce leads the efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth and talent in North Dakota.

For more North Dakota news and information, go to www.NDCommerce.com.