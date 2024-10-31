Training on Preventing and Combating Illegal Trade in Art, Cultural Goods and Archaeological Artifacts concluded in Mostar

Mostar, 31 October 2024 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), in co-operation with the Center against Trafficking in Works of Art (CPKU) and the Agency for Education and Professional Training Mostar (AEPTM), organized a three-day training on combatting illicit trafficking in cultural property in BiH for representatives and experts from law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, cultural ministries, academia, and NGOs.

“Smuggling of art and cultural goods represents a threat to security since it is a source of organized crime, as well as the financing of terrorism. This training was an excellent opportunity to provide necessary information that will strengthen the capacities of investigative bodies, and thus improve border security“ explains Dženan Jusufović, President of the Center against Trafficking in Works of Art.

As part of the training, participants discussed the issue of illegal art trade in BiH as well as internationally. The initiatives and conclusions proposed focused on combating organized crime, terrorism, and other offenses caused by illicit art trade. The participants also took part interactive visits to galleries, museums, and damaged archaeological sites. They toured the Franciscan Museum and Gallery in Široki Brijeg, where they learned about preventive protection of public and private collections. During a visit to Tomislavgrad, they focused on the preventive protection of archaeological sites. The attendees also visited the Museum of Fra Jozo Križić in Tomislavgrad, as part of their discussion on illegal archaeological excavations and related illegal activities.

Following this training, the OSCE will launch a social media campaign on the importance of protecting cultural heritage. The campaign will run for two months. Its goal is to inform the broader public on how they can report instances of cultural property trafficking.

“In view of international standards for protection of cultural property and works of art, as well as UNESCO recommendations, BiH needs to develop and harmonize relevant legislation, and establish records, databases and specialized law enforcement units,” said Jiri Rous, Head of the OSCE Mostar Field Office at the training opening.

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina remains dedicated to increasing awareness among decision-makers in BiH on how to help prevent and combat art smuggling across the country.