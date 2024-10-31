Adobe Population Health Launches Comprehensive Perinatal Case Management Program to Improve Maternal and Infant Health

Designed to reduce infant mortality and improve perinatal outcomes

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adobe Population Health is excited to announce the launch of its Perinatal Case Management Program, designed to reduce infant mortality and improve perinatal outcomes in New Mexico. This program, in partnership with select health plans, offers a comprehensive approach to supporting pregnant women through personalized care, continuous education, and advocacy, ultimately enhancing maternal and newborn health.Maternal health is a crisis in the US, with death rates rising from 754 in 2019 to 1,205 in 2021, reflecting an increase in the maternal mortality rate from 20.1 to 32.9 per 100,000 live births . Economic, educational, and geographic barriers delay or prevent prenatal care, increasing risks for preterm birth, low birth weight, and maternal mortality. Mental health issues are also prevalent, with financial insecurity, lack of social support, and precarious living conditions leading to depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy. Food insecurity doubles the odds of mental health issues in mothers and behavioral issues in children, and postpartum depression increases the risk of suicide, a leading cause of death during pregnancy and postpartum.The Adobe Perinatal Case Management Program aims to address key challenges in prenatal care by providing women with access to tailored health services throughout their pregnancy and postpartum period. The program focuses on preventing low birth weights, reducing preterm delivery rates, and increasing the rate of postpartum follow-up visits.Key Features of the Program Include:• Personalized Care Plans: Tailored to the unique needs of each woman, ensuring holistic support during pregnancy and beyond.• Comprehensive Health Education: Focused on prenatal care, nutrition, mental health, and healthy lifestyle choices.• High-Risk Pregnancy Management: Specialized care for women with gestational diabetes, substance use issues, or behavioral health concerns.• Mental Health Support: Screenings for prenatal depression and emotional support throughout pregnancy and postpartum.• Resource Navigation: Helping families access essential community services such as the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, food pantries, and diaper banks.• Transportation Assistance: Coordination of transportation to and from medical appointments to ensure consistent prenatal and postpartum care.• Continuity of Care: Ongoing support during pregnancy and the "fourth trimester," ensuring health and well-being for both mother and baby."At Adobe Population Health, we are committed to ensuring that every woman has access to the care she needs for a healthy pregnancy and baby," said chief executive officer, Jayme Ambrose. "This new perinatal case management program provides a safety net for women, especially those facing high-risk pregnancies or social barriers, by offering dedicated support throughout their journey."The program is staffed by experienced OB/GYN nurses and social workers who provide in-home care coordination, including critical health evaluations such as blood pressure monitoring, gestational diabetes testing, and more. Additionally, the program educates women about prenatal vitamins, healthy pregnancy habits, and signs of complications, offering life-saving interventions when necessary.Pregnant women in New Mexico with select health plans are eligible for the program. Enrollment is easy and can be initiated through self-referral or a provider referral.To check your eligibility or to enroll, visit www.adobepophealth.com or contact (505) 966-9444.About Adobe Population HealthSince 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member’s health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com

