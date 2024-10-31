VCNO Visits Students, Navy Leadership in Newport

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Newport, R.I., to meet with students and Navy leadership, Oct. 30.

While addressing students and staff at Surface Warfare Schools Command, Kilby stressed the achievements and lessons learned the schoolhouse has played since the Navy’s role in the Red Sea.

“In the last year, this community has witnessed firsthand the importance of what you learn at SWSC,” said Kilby. “It’s proved that you are ready to response in crisis and able to adapt to the longest sustained attacks at sea we’ve seen since World War II.”

“This may not be the high-end fight, but the speed and scale of response will carry lessons learned for the Navy throughout our Fleet,” he continued. “I could not be more proud and more impressed with the work being done here.”

SWSC’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy’s mission to maintain global maritime superiority.

The school maintains state-of-the-art technology in classrooms and trainers to ensure the surface warfare community remains ready for any fight to defend our nation and freedom of the seas.

During his time at Naval Station Newport, Kilby spoke with leadership attending the Senior Enlisted Academy and the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center and stressed the leaders’ role in CNO’s Navigation Plan 2024.

“You are all a critical piece of executing CNO’s NAVPLAN,” said Kilby. “Whether it’s from ensuring our Sailor’s Quality of Service to maintaining our platforms, you are the leaders out there getting it done. I thank you for your sacrifice and ownership entering this new level of responsibility and accountability… congratulations.”

The SEA is the Navy's only professional military education institution dedicated to senior enlisted personnel, focusing on management, leadership, national security and physical fitness.

NLEC provides training for the foundational principles of ethical leadership across the naval profession, guiding the development of leaders who possess a deep, unwavering sense of responsibility, authority, and accountability.

Kilby also met with Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), at the institution's Newport campus where the NAVPLAN was announced earlier this year.

Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war.

Naval Station Newport is home to 50 different commands and is the Navy’s premier site for training and educating officers, officer candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates into future leaders, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems.