Deer in headlights

Oct. 31, 2024

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — Opening day for whitetail deer season in Texas on Saturday, Nov. 2, coincides with the time of year when deer are far more active, and drivers can follow a few safety tips to help prepare for this increase in four-legged traffic.

The rut, or deer mating season, is when bucks seemingly lose all sense of caution and the chase for a mate begins. This means roadway encounters between deer and drivers are more common.

“It is important that drivers are completely aware of their surroundings, especially this time of year,” said Michael Chacon, TxDOT’s director of traffic safety. “You can encounter a deer on the road almost anywhere in Texas. Not just rural areas.”

Texas has more than 5 million whitetail deer, inhabiting 252 of its 254 counties. While the chances of seeing deer on the road are good, there are some things drivers can do to stay safe.

Safety tips that could help motorists avoid a crash include:

Be aware of your surroundings: Take note of deer warning signs. They are typically placed where animal crossings are more likely - but encounters could happen anywhere.

Take note of deer warning signs. They are typically placed where animal crossings are more likely - but encounters could happen anywhere. Look out for the group: Deer seldom run alone. If you see one, others could be nearby.

Deer seldom run alone. If you see one, others could be nearby. Slow down: Reduce speed if you see a deer near the edge of the roadway.

Reduce speed if you see a deer near the edge of the roadway. Driving at night: Use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of the deer.

Use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of the deer. Stay in your lane: If there is no danger of being hit by following traffic, brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near the road but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid hitting a deer.

If there is no danger of being hit by following traffic, brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near the road but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid hitting a deer. If you hit a deer: If your vehicle strikes a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can hurt you or further injure itself. Move your car off the road and call 911. Remain in your vehicle. It is the safest place. Many secondary crashes occur due to pedestrians in the roadway.

In the fall months, especially from October through December, deer are beginning their natural breeding behavior and are moving around to find mates. The movement is especially pronounced in the early morning and late evening hours.

Though deer movement peaks this time of year, remember that a deer could run on or near roadways at any time of the year.