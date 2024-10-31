MPD Arrests Two Suspects in Southwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred in Southwest.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 700 block of D Street, Southwest. Upon arrival, the victim reported that a group of suspects assaulted him, took his property, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 19-year-old Amirah Green, of Southeast, DC, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Alexandria, Va, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24168343

