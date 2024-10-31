MPD Investigating Southeast Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in a carjacking in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at approximately 6:23 p.m., the suspects approached the victim inside of a parking garage in the 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car, which was followed by a second vehicle.

The suspects and the suspect vehicle, a white 2019 Audi Q7 with Virginia tag# 2687EB, were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24168821

