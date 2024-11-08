City of Ocean City, NJ Enhances Procurement Efficiency with OpenGov

OCEAN CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After experiencing inefficiencies with its previous partnership, Ocean City, NJ leadership sought a solution to streamline its procurement process and avoid bid submission issues. The City found OpenGov to be a trusted partner committed to delivering a reliable, user-friendly platform for modern procurement needs.Ocean City staff struggled with labor-intensive bid openings, which took over a day to complete due to the volume and complexity of responses. In its search, they prioritized a system that could reduce these manual efforts while improving transparency for city council presentations. OpenGov Procurement was selected for its ability to create customizable solicitation templates and offer an intuitive electronic submission experience for vendors.With OpenGov Procurement, Ocean City looks forward to transforming its procurement operations through automated, streamlined processes. Staff will benefit from the significant time savings on bid openings, enabling a focus on higher-value tasks and ensuring comprehensive, error-free submissions. Plus, by adopting an efficient, vendor-friendly platform, Ocean City leadership anticipate increased vendor participation, fostering competitive pricing and greater cost savings.Ocean City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

