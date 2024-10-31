PHILIPPINES, October 31 - Press Release

October 31, 2024 TOL brings relief goods to 'Kristine' victims in Batangas Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Thursday led the distribution of relief goods to nearly 2,000 families in four municipalities across Batangas whose communities were devastated by typhoon Kristine last week. Tolentino and his team distributed relief packs to families staying in different evacuation centers in Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, and Lemery - the municipalities of the province that bore the worst impacts of last week's typhoon. In Talisay, Tolentino told the evacuees that their town and his home city of Tagaytay share the same borders as neighboring local government units. "That is why during the last eruption of Taal volcano, I immediately came to their aid by initiating the construction of a housing project for 400 relocated families," he told reporters in an interview. The senator also visited Talisay on Tuesday to condole with the victims of the massive landslide that claimed 20 lives, most of whom were young children. He also extended financial assistance to the victims' families and joined them in the funeral ceremonies for their loved ones. Meanwhile, the senator's sons, Tagaytay City Councilor Michael Francis 'Micko' Tolentino led the distribution of relief goods in Lemery, while Patrick Andrei Tolentino spearheaded the relief teams in Laurel and Agoncillo. "As we remember our dearly departed this coming weekend, may we also pray for the safety of our kababayans who lost their homes and livelihood due to typhoon Kristine," the senator said. "Many of them also lost their loved ones, and are struggling to get back on their feet and rebuild their homes." TOL naghatid ng tulong sa 'Kristine' evacuees sa Batangas Pinangunahan ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang pamamahagi ng relief goods para sa halos 2,000 pamilyang inilikas sa apat na bayan sa lalawigan ng Batangas na biktima ng pananalasa ng bagyong Kristine noong isang linggo. Nagtungo si Tolentino at ang kanyang team sa iba't ibang evacuation centers sa Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, at Lemery na dumanas ng malawakang pagkasira dulot ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa sa kasagsagan ng bagyo. Sa Talisay, inihayag ni Tolentino sa mga evacuee na bilang katabing lokalidad ng Tagaytay, itinuturing niya na parang kapitbahay ang bayan ng Talisay. "Kaya noong huling pumutok ang Taal, hindi ako nag-atubili na tumulong, kung kaya't tayo'y nakapagpagawa ng housing project para sa 400 inilikas na pamilya rito," ani Tolentino sa panayam ng mga mamamahayag. Magugunita na bumisita rin ang senador sa Talisay noong Martes para makidalamhati sa mga biktima ng landslide na nagdulot sa pagkasawi ng 20 residente, na karamihan ay mga bata. Namahagi sya ng tulong pinansyal sa mga kaanak, at sinamahan din ang mga ito sa paglilibing ng mga nasawi. Samantala, kasama rin sa mga namahagi ng tulong ang dalawang anak na lalaki ng senador. Nanguna si Tagaytay City Councilor Michael Francis 'Micko' Tolentino sa pamimigay ng relief goods sa Lemery, habang si Patrick Andrei Tolentino naman ang nanguna sa relief teams na nagtungo sa Laurel at Agoncillo. "Sa pag-alala natin sa ating mga namayapang mahal sa buhay ngayong undas, nawa'y isama rin natin sa ating mga panalangin ang mga biktima ng bagyo na nawalan din ng kaanak, bahay, at kabuhayan," pagtatapos ni Tolentino.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.