Central Asia’s Emerging Startups Featured at TechCrunch Disrupt

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Asia’s Emerging Startups Featured at TechCrunch DisruptAt this year's TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 in San Francisco, the Central Asian Innovation Hubs made a powerful debut, spotlighting innovative talent from Central Asia. In a collaborative effort, IT Park Uzbekistan and Astana Hub jointly represented a diverse lineup of startups, uniting under this initiative to promote investment and growth for emerging companies from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.Through world renowned events like TechCrunch Disrupt, IT Park Uzbekistan and Astana Hub aim to elevate Central Asia’s status as a strategic technology hub, fostering connections with Silicon Valley investors and industry leaders.“With a young population exceeding 82 million and a median age of 29, Central Asia is quickly establishing itself as a prime location on the global tech map, with immense potential for new unicorns and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. In Uzbekistan alone, a database of 400 promising startups is poised to make a global impact, showcasing products with potential to expand into foreign markets.Through the Central Asian Innovation Hubs alliance, which was created by initiative of IT Park Uzbekistan and Astana Hub, regional startups are gaining crucial support to enter new markets and attract foreign investment. This year, in collaboration with AstanaHub, 8 startups from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were presented at the INMerge Innovation Summit in Azerbaijan, 16 are currently participating at TechCrunch Disrupt, and another 16 will join Web Summit Lisbon in November, totaling 40 regional startups introduced to top global investors. Furthermore, 30 startups will participate in prestigious global programs like Draper University’s Hero Training, the Stanford HealthTech Accelerator, and the Alchemist Accelerator, strengthening the region’s startup ecosystem and its international investment appeal.”, – highlighted CEO of IT Park Farkhod Ibragimov.Representing a range of sectors, from artificial intelligence to health tech, fourteen startups were featured in the Central Eurasia Pavilion, organized by Silkroad Innovation Hub – the biggest pavilion on the TechCrunch Disrupt 2024.Uzum, Uzbekistan’s largest digital ecosystem, presented its wide-ranging services, spanning e-commerce, express delivery, banking, fintech, and business development. Uzinfocom, a unified integrator, highlighted its expertise in delivering fast, scalable IT solutions for complex projects, from intricate implementations to nationwide rollouts.BILLZ demonstrated its leadership in retail automation and SME financing solutions across Central Asia. Smartup introduced its cloud-based software, designed to automate and manage distribution, production, trade marketing, warehousing, and financial accounting. Call24, a trusted partner in customer service optimization, showcased tools to support personalized, high-quality communication.Datagaze, a cybersecurity solution for medium to large enterprises, emphasized its data leak prevention capabilities through access monitoring and control. Point.ai presented its software for customer support services, which centralizes data to streamline issue resolution. GeoMotive demonstrated its marketplace for DOOH advertising, offering a unified ecosystem of tools focused on strategic, ROI-driven advertising.Several innovative startups from Kazakhstan also showcased their projects at the conference. These included Yaya, a subscription service designed for children's entertainment centers; Arlan Biotech, a pioneering startup developing AI-powered nanobodies; Call2action, a service specializing in smart voice messaging; pwron.ai, an AI assistant that provides real-time, data-driven market research with expert support for research and strategy development; Parqour, a software platform aimed at streamlining parking operations and enhancing customer experience; Bult, an innovative Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution for rapid deployment, scaling, and management of applications; FOREST HERO, a ClimateTech startup dedicated to addressing global climate change and combating deforestation; and TrustExam.ai, an online learning and knowledge assessment system featuring automated proctoring.“We have launched numerous initiatives, including the Hero Training program in partnership with Draper University, which opens doors for startups to access Silicon Valley. Since the program’s launch last year, we have graduated 27 startups, and this year, we are sending 10 more for intensive acceleration, preparing them to scale for the global market, including the U.S. We also supported the Silkroad Innovation Hub, a project that unites Central Eurasia as a single region in Silicon Valley, fostering cross-border tech entrepreneurship.These efforts culminated in the first-ever CESV conference for Central Asian startups, which brought together 1,500 attendees and showcased over 100 startups. At this year’s TechCrunch Disrupt, Silkroad Innovation Hub is presenting innovations from 24 startups, including 16 projects from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, participating as part of the Central Asia Innovation Hubs, a joint initiative between IT Park Uzbekistan and Astana Hub. We are proud of these results and confident in the future success of our startups,” said Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of Astana Hub.A Supportive Ecosystem for Startups in Central AsiaCentral Asia has taken significant strides to support and develop its tech sector, with Uzbekistan at the forefront of these initiatives. Located between Europe and Asia, Central Asia is a region of rising strategic and economic importance. With a young population and a focus on modernization, it is swiftly becoming a hub for innovation, technology, and growth.As a bridge between East and West, Central Asia offers unique opportunities in trade, energy, and connectivity. Its location, abundant resources, and skilled workforce make it a promising area for future development and global influence.IT Park Uzbekistan is paving the way for the nation’s tech future, with results already visible: Uzbekistan’s first unicorn, Uzum, emerged this year, more than 400 prospective startups are on the horizon, and investments have grown to over $148 million. Through 56 university-based incubation centers, IT Park is committed to nurturing future unicorns and advancing the startup landscape. Additionally, IT Park is a founding partner of the Plug and Play office in Uzbekistan, which serves as a bridge between Eastern and Western markets, facilitating the seamless integration of startups into the global startup landscape.Committed to the development of the innovation ecosystem, the government of Uzbekistan has introduced a robust support framework for its startup ecosystem, including a special Regulatory Sandbox to accelerate growth, build international partnerships, and develop local talent.Key reforms include establishing the IT Park Venture Fund to support startups entering foreign markets and providing access to loans at incentivized rates. For foreign investors, the Fund of Funds, based on UzVC, enables co-investments and fund management, offering insights into Uzbekistan’s market. Additionally, the government subsidizes up to 50% of costs for international acceleration programs, mentorship, and IP registration, helping startups attract mentors, participate in global programs, and secure investment.Astana Hub is one of the largest technology parks in Central Asia, dedicated to fostering an ecosystem for tech businesses, training tech specialists, and supporting startup projects. Currently, more than 1,500 tech companies are registered at the tech park, including over 400 foreign members. These companies benefit from comprehensive support, including business development and scaling programs, special tax and visa conditions, as well as informational, educational support, and material infrastructure.Since its official launch in 2018, Astana Hub has established itself as the largest innovation hub in Central Asia. During this period, its participants have generated $943 million in tech exports, attracted $666 million in investments, achieved a total income of $2.7 billion, and created over 28,000 jobs.This joint presence at TechCrunch Disrupt exemplifies the strong support ecosystem being developed in Central Asia, backed by comprehensive government initiatives aimed at accelerating the startup landscape. By partnering with Kazakhstan under the Central Asian Innovation Hubs, IT Park Uzbekistan is committed to building the region into a globally recognized player in the tech industry. Through this initiative, Central Asian startups are not only connected with leading global investors but are also given the tools and opportunities to expand into international markets and drive economic growth across the region.With a young, skilled workforce and a strategic position bridging Europe and Asia, Central Asia is poised to become a prominent destination for investment and innovation. TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is a significant milestone in this journey, spotlighting the region’s potential and signaling a bright future for Central Asia’s tech-driven economy.

