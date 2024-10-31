MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/31/2024

October 31, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 31, 2024

On 10/23/2024, Tpr Bender conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Friendship School Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that Rodolfo Sandoval-Tenorio, 34 of Lexington Park, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Sandoval Tenorio was transported to the St. Mary’s County detention center where he was served his warrant and also charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 10/26/2024, Andre Louis Gilliam, 30 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/25/2024, Nicholas Lee Kilduff, 29 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Taylor for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 10/25/2024, Katia Lucero Polanco-Perez, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Taylor for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

On 10/30/2024, Adam Joseph Downs, 40 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for First Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property – Value $1,000+, Failure to Return to & Remain at scene of accident involving attended (veh. damage, property damage), and Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov