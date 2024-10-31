Karger Publishers and CAPES Sign New 5-Year Agreement

Karger Publishers extended the partnership with the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel for access to its entire Journal Collection.

We at Karger Publishers are honored to celebrate over 15 years of successful collaboration with Portal de Periódicos CAPES.” — Gabriella Karger, Chairwoman & Publisher at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karger Publishers and Portal de Periódicos CAPES look back on a prosperous cooperation that has lasted over 15 years. In 2024, this partnership has reached a new level with a new agreement, benefiting more than 260 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with access to the entire Karger journal collection. It significantly enhances the resources available to researchers throughout Brazil.Under the new agreement, researchers linked to HEIs participating in the program will have unlimited access to the latest and most relevant scientific information in their specialty areas, with the ability to read, download, and print journal articles . The entire Karger Collection comprises more than 100 internationally renowned journals, covering 40 medical specialties and subspecialties. The content includes original, clinical, translational, and basic research, offering cutting-edge information for the scientific community. Moreover, Karger’s rigorous editorial and peer-review process involves Brazilian researchers as editors and reviewers, along with over 50 major international scientific societies affiliated with the titles.To ensure the research community gets the most out of this partnership, users can visit Karger’s Engagement Hub at, created to bring together key information in a single environment. There, they will find important details, as well as training, call for papers, tutorials, and free content on scientific publishing."We at Karger Publishers are honored to celebrate over 15 years of successful collaboration with Portal de Periódicos CAPES. Throughout this longstanding partnership, we have always prioritized the best interests of the research community in Brazil together. As we take this relationship to a new level, we look forward to jointly redesigning the possibilities, listening to the community, and providing even greater value to Brazilian researchers," comments Gabriella Karger, Chairwoman & Publisher at Karger Publishers.“The collaboration between CAPES and Karger Publishers is fundamental for expanding research and scientific knowledge in the country. This partnership has directly contributed to the international insertion of Brazilian scientific production. The new contract, with access to Karger’s complete collection of journals, will enable important advances in science.” highlights Andréa Carvalho Vieira, General Coordinator of the Portal de Periódicos e Informação Científica da CAPES.About Portal de Periódicos CAPESThe CAPES Portal de Periódicos is the largest digital scientific collection in Brazil and one of the largest in the world, with more than 38 thousand publications in full text, in all areas of knowledge. It also brings together books, theses, dissertations, encyclopedias, statistics and audiovisual content. In addition, it offers selected free material, such as freely accessible bases.For more information, please visit http://www.periodicos.capes.gov.br About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit http://www.karger.com

Karger at a Glance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.