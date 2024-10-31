Titan OS partners with Sony Europe to bring free and premium FAST channels to selected Sony’s Android TVs

Sony x Titan Sony Android TV x Titan OS

Titan OS will integrate an extensive catalogue of free and premium streaming channels on selected Sony’s Android TVs (*1)

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Starting in the Netherlands, Poland and the Nordics, the rollout will be extended to the rest of Europe in 2024, expanding Titan OS’s reach to over 9 million active users

- The streaming channels are easily accessible via the homepage and the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG), making it easy for viewers to discover content



Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the European technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a strategic partnership with Sony Europe B.V. to integrate a selection of high-quality channels from its FAST offering (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV), which are now also available on selected Sony’s Android TV devices across Europe (*1).

Starting in the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, where the streaming channels are already available, the rollout will extend to the rest of Europe in 2024.

This launch will significantly expand Titan OS' reach, bringing its FAST content offering to new audiences across the continent. By the end of the rollout in 2024, more than 9 million users across Europe will be able to access these streaming channels on Titan OS-powered devices and Sony Android TVs.

The Titan OS channel lineup offers a diverse selection of premium global and local channels, with curated and localised feeds tailored for European audiences (*2). The catalogue includes a variety of genres, as well as single-IP channels, news, and more, with content from media companies such as A+E Networks, Autentic, Banijay Rights, Bloomberg, Blue Ant Media, CHILI, Euronews, Insight TV, Jukin Media, Love TV Channels, and Sony Pictures Entertainment (with the recent addition of the Sony One FAST portfolio). The lineup continues to expand, with additional agreements already in place with both global and local media companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sony Europe. This collaboration allows us to expand our European footprint. By integrating our channels into Sony’s Android TVs, we are making a wide array of free premium content accessible to millions of viewers, which they can enjoy with the exceptional quality of Sony’s devices”, said Jacinto Roca, CEO of Titan OS.

These channels are seamlessly integrated into Sony's Android TV interface and are easily accessible from a prominent position on the home screen. Users can explore the channels through multiple access points within the TV, simplifying discovery and reducing search time.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. We aim to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the home screen from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Sony Europe B.V.

Sony Europe B.V. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is headquartered in UK. We drive Sony’s leading Entertainment, Technology & Services business for consumer and professional markets, as well as Imaging & Sensing Solutions business across Europe. From R&D and engineering, design, to sales, marketing, distribution and customer service, we work to deliver Sony’s purpose to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology.

For more information, visit: www.sony.eu/presscentre

Notes to the editor:

(*1) At the time of this press release, Titan OS channels are available on these Sony’s Android TV series: A8, A9S, XH80, XH81, XH85, XH91, XH95, ZH8, AG9, XG85, XG95, ZG9, AF9, ZF9, AG8, XG80, XG83, XG90, AF8, XF75, XF80, XF83, XF85, XF90, A1, XE80, XE85, XE90, XE93, XE94, SD80, XD70, XD75, XD80, XD83, ZD9

(*2) The Titan OS channel lineup varies by market with localised feeds and market-specific channels

