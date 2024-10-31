Media accreditations for 31st OSCE Ministerial Council, 5-6 December in Malta, now open

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 31 October 2024 – The 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place on 5 and 6 December 2024 in Malta. Hosted at the invitation of the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, the event will gather foreign ministers from the 57 OSCE participating States.

Media representatives are invited to cover the proceedings, which will be held at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, Malta.

Advance accreditation of media representatives is mandatory. Journalists have the option to register for virtual participation and they will be granted remote access to the Media Centre via Zoom.

Members of the media wishing to attend the Ministerial Council - either virtually or in person - must register online no later than Friday, 22 November, at 17:00 hrs here.

To register, please complete the required information and upload a passport photo and a copy of a valid Press ID. Media representatives will be notified once the registration process is approved in the system. Please note that those registering to attend virtually will also need to be accredited and will also be notified once the registration process is approved. All personal information provided during registration will be processed in compliance with GDPR regulations.

Media badges can be collected upon presentation of a valid government issued ID (e.g. passport) and press ID at the Information Desk at the Hotel Excelsior (Great Siege Road, Floriana, Malta) on the following dates:

Wednesday, 4 December: 12:00-20:00

Thursday, 5 December: 07:00-11:00

Media badges cannot be picked up at the Ministerial Council facility and must be collected prior to going to the MFCC.

Detailed information about media facilities, virtual participation, instructions for accreditation, media pool modalities and booking of hotels is available here.

Members of the media who require a visa to travel to Malta are required to apply for their visa in a timely manner. Prior to their departure, travellers must ensure that they have a valid passport which expires at least six months after their date of departure.

Visa requirements can be found here: https://consularplus.gov.mt/visa-advice?lang=en.

Visa application forms can be found here: https://foreign.gov.mt/schengen-visa-applications/

Please refer any visa-related queries to visa.mfet@gov.mt.

Further updates and details, including media pool opportunities and operational guidelines for the Media Centre, will be regularly posted on the official Event Page: https://www.osce.org/event/mc_2024

For any queries on the media components of this year’s Ministerial Council, please contact: pressoscemcmt.mfet@gov.mt.

Follow the news about the Ministerial Council:

As the OSCE's principal decision-making body, the Ministerial Council offers a key platform for foreign ministers to review and address pressing security challenges across the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions, as well as to evaluate the organization's work across its mandate.