Wise Folder Hider 5.0.6 Adds the Function of Locking Applications

Wise Folder Hider main window

WiseCleaner has just released Wise Folder Hider 5.0.6, introducing a powerful new feature designed to elevate your file security to new heights.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner, a team with rich experience in software development, recently upgraded its main product, Wise Folder Hider, to V 5.0.6. This release brings significant improvements and new features to enhance user security and experience. With a commitment to continual enhancement, this latest version addresses user feedback and provides even more robust protection for sensitive files.Lock ApplicationThe enhanced Lock Application feature adds an extra layer of security, allowing users to lock specific applications against unauthorized access. Locked applications cannot be opened or executed without explicit permission. When attempting to launch a locked application, users will be prompted to unlock it, thereby preventing any unauthorized use. This functionality is especially useful in shared computer environments or during focused work sessions, helping to safeguard sensitive information and minimize distractions.Convenient Access to Hidden FilesWith the updated version, users can now double-click to open hidden or locked files directly within Wise Folder Hider. This feature simplifies the process of accessing protected content, making it more intuitive for users. No longer will users need to navigate through multiple steps to retrieve their files; a simple double-click will seamlessly unlock and open the desired files, significantly improving the user experience.Bug Fixes and User Interface ImprovementsIn addition to the new features, Wise Folder Hider v5.0.6 addresses several bugs and enhances the user interface. Key fixes include resolving the issue where encrypted files would be added to the Hidden category after double-clicking, and eliminating the "Lock files with Wise Folder Hider" option from the right-click menu following uninstallation. These fixes, along with minor improvements to the graphical user interface, ensure a smoother and more reliable experience for all users.About Wise Folder HiderWise Folder Hider is a professional file hiding, encryption & locking tool designed to protect your sensitive files, photos, videos, and other important private data on Windows PCs and laptops. With Wise Folder Hider, you can easily hide, encrypt, or lock your personal information, ensuring that it remains safe from unauthorized access.Access Wise Folder Hider and Learn More Details: https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-folder-hider.html About WiseCleanerSince 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

