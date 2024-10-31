Stellata by Seyma Nur Soysal Karpuz Wins Bronze in A' Homeware Design Awards

Stellata

Seyma Nur Soysal Karpuz's Handcrafted Glass Decoration Piece Stellata Recognized for Excellence in Homeware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of homeware design, has announced Seyma Nur Soysal Karpuz 's Stellata as a Bronze winner in the Homeware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Stellata's unique design and craftsmanship within the homeware industry.Stellata's win is particularly relevant to the homeware industry and potential customers, as it showcases a design that aligns with current trends and needs. The handcrafted glass decoration piece offers a unique aesthetic that combines functionality and beauty, making it an attractive addition to any living space. This recognition underscores the importance of innovative and well-executed designs in enhancing the user experience and advancing industry standards.What sets Stellata apart is its exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each sphere is individually blown, featuring different color transitions and dimensions, creating a mesmerizing effect reminiscent of the Milky Way. The elegant design and mystical atmosphere it creates make Stellata a standout piece in the market. The handmade nature of the product ensures that each piece is unique to its owner, adding a special touch to any environment.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Seyma Nur Soysal Karpuz and the Seym Glass Studio team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in homeware design. This recognition may inspire future projects and explorations, fostering further growth and creativity within the brand. As Stellata gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry trends and inspire other designers to push the boundaries of homeware design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Seyma Nur Soysal KarpuzSeyma Nur Soysal Karpuz, hailing from Turkey, is the founder of Seym Glass Studio brand. The brand specializes in blown glass accessories, catering to those who seek to enhance their living spaces with special, handmade pieces. Through her work, Seyma aims to make people feel unique and valued, while supporting the art of glass by combining traditional techniques with modern designs.About Seym Glass StudioSeym Glass Studio, founded in 2022 by Seyma Nur Soysal Karpuz, began its journey as a design workshop in Cengelkoy, Istanbul, reflecting the essence of universal glass art. The brand strives to present a distinct aesthetic that perfectly balances the sparkling texture of glass with artistic objects. Each piece from Seym Glass Studio features an original, handcrafted design with a mysterious story, celebrating the beauty of life by offering meaningful gifts tailored to individual tastes and styles.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Homeware Design category. Winners are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, consisting of design professionals, homeware industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries using pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, user experience, material selection, sustainability considerations, ergonomic design, production feasibility, market potential, cultural relevance, social impact, environmental footprint, adaptability, durability, safety measures, cost efficiency, technological integration, packaging design, branding strategy, universal design, and future growth potential. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their professional execution and innovative approach.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive well-deserved recognition, and contribute to the advancement of their respective industries. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Through recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, inspiring a cycle of advancement and innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://homewareaward.com

