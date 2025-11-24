Kromme by Robert Wakeland Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Kromme

Innovative Walnut Veneer Coffee Table Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Robert Wakeland 's "Kromme" coffee table as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Kromme's innovative design within the furniture industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The Kromme coffee table's unique design and construction align with current trends in the furniture industry, emphasizing the use of natural materials and sculptural forms. Its innovative bent lamination technique and minimalist aesthetic appeal to both industry professionals and potential customers seeking stylish and functional furniture pieces that showcase craftsmanship and attention to detail.Crafted entirely from solid walnut veneer, the Kromme table features a sculptural curved form created by laminating thin veneer pieces together. The design draws inspiration from the continuous flow of ocean waves, using a single strip of veneer to create a fluid, organic shape. Minimal aluminum supports provide structural strength, while a glass top offers a clear view of the wood grain beneath.This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for Robert Wakeland and his team to continue exploring innovative design techniques and pushing the boundaries of furniture design. The Kromme table's success may inspire future projects that combine natural materials, unique construction methods, and sculptural forms to create functional and visually striking pieces.Robert Wakeland, a Group Creative Director with over 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, brings his expertise in crafting compelling brand narratives and overseeing innovative campaigns to the realm of furniture design. With a deep appreciation for design and craft instilled by his parents, an engineer and a graphic designer, Wakeland's work reflects a commitment to excellence and creativity.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Kromme coffee table at:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent significant achievements in design within the Furniture Design category, based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, and craftsmanship.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionary furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands, providing a platform to showcase creativity, gain exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://furnitureaward.com

