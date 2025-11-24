Maharani Mahansar by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Maharani Mahansar

Dheeraj Bangur's Exquisite Liqueur Packaging Design Honored with Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious awards in the field of packaging design, has announced Maharani Mahansar by Dheeraj Bangur as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This recognition underscores the exceptional creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship that define Dheeraj Bangur's work in the packaging industry.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award celebrates designs that not only captivate visually but also excel in functionality, aligning with industry standards and advancing packaging practices. Maharani Mahansar's win signifies its relevance to current trends and its potential to inspire future innovations in the field, offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and stakeholders alike.Maharani Mahansar's award-winning packaging design is a testament to Dheeraj Bangur's unique vision and skill. The design seamlessly blends the rich heritage of Rajasthan with a modern, sophisticated aesthetic. Intricate gold foiling, embossed textures, and luxurious finishes adorn the label and box, creating a regal and opulent appearance that celebrates the region's cultural richness. The vintage shield motif and carefully chosen color palette further evoke a sense of timeless elegance and grandeur.This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a motivation for Dheeraj Bangur and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award not only validates the excellence of Maharani Mahansar but also sets the stage for future projects that embrace innovation, cultural significance, and exquisite craftsmanship.Interested parties may learn more at:About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a design virtuoso who emerged from the illustrious halls of MIT Institute of Design. His passion for design and art shapes solutions that resonate with the soul of society. A multiple-time laureate in packaging and branding, Dheeraj's journey is a relentless quest for design excellence. Beyond design, he is a traveler and wordsmith, infusing his experiences into his craft to elevate the human experience. Dheeraj's storytelling prowess and profound contemplation make him a fascinating explorer, driven by curiosity to weave a richer narrative for himself and the world.About BrandsthanBrandsthan is a premier design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design. Led by award-winning designer Dheeraj Bangur, the studio delivers innovative solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate brands. Brandsthan's work reflects a deep understanding of consumer psychology, market trends, and the strategic role of design in business growth. Through creativity, precision, and a commitment to excellence, Brandsthan creates memorable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing designs that stand out in today's competitive marketplace.About BrandsthanElevate your brand with the multiple-time India's Best Design Award winner. Brandsthan consistently delivers excellence to clients, earning global recognition and accolades. Their dedication ensures your brand's success through a range of services, including branding and packaging design, social media ad campaigns, digital media design solutions, and complete graphic design solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs showcase exceptional expertise, creativity, and technical excellence in the Packaging Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts diverse participants, from innovative packaging designers to influential brands. It offers a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for outstanding packaging design capabilities. The award contributes to the advancement of the packaging industry and inspires future trends. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year, honoring remarkable achievements and promoting global appreciation for design excellence.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignawards.net

