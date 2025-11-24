Mirabilis Bar and Dusk by Chun Hoong Lau Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Mirabilis Bar and Dusk

Chun Hoong Lau's Innovative Interior Design Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions , has announced Chun Hoong Lau as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work "Mirabilis Bar and Dusk." This highly prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Chun Hoong Lau's innovative interior design within the industry, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence and creativity.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds immense relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing groundbreaking designs like "Mirabilis Bar and Dusk," the award promotes the advancement of interior design standards and practices. This recognition not only benefits the winning designer but also inspires professionals and enthusiasts worldwide, showcasing the potential for innovation and functionality in interior spaces."Mirabilis Bar and Dusk" stands out for its unique fusion of nature-inspired elements and contemporary design. The interior space features two iconic steel structure flowers that take center stage, meticulously engineered to withstand strong winds at the peak of Mount Faber. The strategic incorporation of LED lights creates a mesmerizing ambiance, perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy moments while enhancing the overall customer experience.This Silver A' Design Award win is expected to have a profound impact on Chun Hoong Lau's future projects and the direction of their brand. The recognition serves as a catalyst for further innovation and exploration, motivating the designer and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. By setting new standards of excellence, "Mirabilis Bar and Dusk" has the potential to influence industry trends and inspire fellow designers to strive for greatness.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chun Hoong LauChun Hoong Lau is a passionate interior designer from Singapore who continuously strives to improve with each project. The Mirabilis Bar and Dusk project allowed Lau and the team to explore new construction methods, particularly in creating the two iconic steel structure flowers. Collaborating with engineers to calculate wind load and incorporating LED lights, Lau created a unique ambiance for customers while providing the perfect Instagram moment. Winning the A' Design Award for this project is an honor for the client, the company, and Lau himself, who remains committed to enhancing his design skills and contributing to the industry's development as a whole.About Orb associates private limitedEstablished in 2004, Orb Associates boasts a diverse portfolio in creating interiors for commercial, hospitality, and retail spatial planning across the Asia Pacific Region. The firm offers 360-degree spatial design solutions that resonate with a company's culture, redefining their businesses in today's fast-paced environment. Orb Associates has crafted corporate spaces for international financial institutions, high-profile corporates, and hospitality design pursuits. With a strong presence in Malaysia, Myanmar, and Indonesia, the firm complements its core business activity with value-added services such as branding, landscaping design, and styling & merchandising consultation.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity, often incorporating original innovations and eliciting strong emotional responses. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international juried competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Open to entries from all countries, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, inspiring future trends and driving the cycle of advancement in the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interiorsdesignaward.com

